CM Yogi Adityanath Epic Reply To Amish Devgan As He Asks Will BJP Finish On Brahmin Muslim Dalit Solidarity

Not much time is left in the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. In such a situation, all the parties are busy in their preparations. While on one hand the BJP is engaged in counting the works of its last five years, on the other hand the opposition parties are seen taunting them over the law and order situation in the state and the shortcomings of the government. Meanwhile, an interview of CM Yogi Adityanath is also attracting a lot of attention of the people, in which news anchor Amish Devgan was seen questioning him.

In the middle of the interview, Amish Devgan asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that there is a factor going on that Brahmins, Muslims, Yadavs will come together. If Muslims, Brahmins and Dalits come together then BJP’s game will be spoiled. Responding to his talk, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Look, the Bharatiya Janata Party is working with Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas.”

CM Yogi Adityanath, while replying to Amish Devgan’s talk, had further said, “Prime Minister Modi ji gave this mantra in 2013 and after becoming the Prime Minister in the year 2014, he has also brought the letter S to the practical level. Even today we say this thing that neither caste, nor creed, nor religion, nor sect, neither small nor big, everyone’s cooperation and development of all.”

Amish Devgan questioned CM Yogi Adityanath, “There is an election in 2022 and a lot is being done about Brahmins. Many parties are also holding Brahmin conventions. What does your government think about Brahmins, because the opposition alleges that Brahmins are being oppressed?

Responding to Amish Devgan’s question, CM Yogi said, “Two Brahmin youths were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, but why didn’t they go there. Akhilesh Yadav had gone to Lakhimpur Kheri, but the victims did not go to the Brahmins’ place. Who doesn’t see how Neeraj Mishra of Kannauj was brutally murdered.” Let us tell you that in an old interview, CM Yogi was asked whether you are Hindu first or Indian.