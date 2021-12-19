CM Yogi Adityanath Epic Reply to Anjana Om Kashyap As She Said On The Question On Unemployement Ram Mandir Is Not Answer

In an interview with CM Yogi Adityanath, Anjana Om Kashyap said that on the question of unemployment, ‘Ram Lalla we will come, the temple will be built there’ cannot be done.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, along with the ruling party ie BJP, other parties have also started preparations. While the opposition parties are constantly counting the shortcomings of the government, the BJP is also not shying away from counting the works done in five years. In connection with the elections, CM Yogi Adityanath had given an interview to Aaj Tak shortly before, where he talked on issues like unemployment, Ram temple. In the middle of the interview, Anjana Om Kashyap spoke to CM Yogi that the answer to unemployment cannot be ‘Ram Lalla we will come, the temple will be built there’.

Questioning CM Yogi Adityanath, Anjana Om Kashyap said, “The big issue missed in the previous question is ‘unemployment’. On the question of unemployment, ‘Ram Lalla we will come, the temple will be built’ cannot be done. It is said that as much as there is no work on the ground, you do the right thing on the mind of the people. By smiling, you will convince people that you are the best.”

Questioning CM Yogi Adityanath, Anjana Om Kashyap said, “There are so many questions like Kovid and you are saying that 300+, how will it happen?” Responding to his words, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “It will happen like it has come out of your mouth. The question you want to ask me, you are giving the answer yourself.

Talking on unemployment, CM Yogi Adityanath further said, “Uttar Pradesh has the largest population, but the lowest rate of unemployment is in UP itself. You see that all the recruitments done by the two governments between 2007 and 2017 inside UP, there were allegations somewhere in them, the matter went to the court, the court had to act on it.

Responding to this, CM Yogi Adityanath further said, “Between 12 to 17, all the recruitments were disputed. We have given government jobs to 4.5 lakh youth of UP during our tenure. You will get the exact data of each department, how we have recruited. No one can point a finger at any recruitment. We have provided employment to crores of youth through the investments made here.”