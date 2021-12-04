CM Yogi Adityanath Epic Reply To News Anchor Aman Chopra As He Asks Muslims Intimidated On Your Name In UP

Not much time is left in the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2022. In such a situation, all the parties are busy in their preparations. While the BJP is narrating its work of the last five years in front of the people, the opposition party is not tired of counting the failures of the government. In connection with the election, UP CM Yogi Adityanath gave an interview to news anchor Aman Chopra in ‘Desh Nahi Jhunjhun Denge’. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at the previous government, as well as mentioned about Ram Mandir and Mathura.

In the midst of the interview, news anchor Aman Chopra questioned CM Yogi Adityanath, “There used to be some allegations against your government. The biggest thing is that in UP, Muslims are intimidated by your name. It is said that give us votes or else Yogi will come?” On his question, Chief Minister Yogi said, “No one needs to fear in my name.”

Giving his reply, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said, “Whoever follows the law, will believe in the rule of law. He has every right to live in Uttar Pradesh with great honor and pride. But if anyone tries to take the law hostage, whoever it is, the law will take its own course.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not stop here, he further said, “Those who used to take the law hostage, used to create riots in the state. There was a threat to the safety of daughters and sisters, a threat to the merchants. Earlier, the people of the state used to migrate, they have been forced to migrate from the country in the last five years. So if someone associates it with caste or class then it can be their thinking and not of ordinary UP people.”

During the interview with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, questions were also asked about Mathura. The news anchor asked him, “After Ram Lalla Hum Aanege, now Krishna Lalla Hum Aayenge?” On his talk, CM Yogi said, “In Mathura, only Krishna is worshipped. We have formed Brij Teerth Vikas. Not only Mathura, there is Vrindavan, there is Barsana, there is Gokul, we are developing all these pilgrimages.