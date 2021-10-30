CM Yogi Adityanath Epic Reply To Pranav Roy As He Asks Are You Hindu First Or An Indian Video Goes Viral

A video related to CM Yogi Adityanath’s interview is becoming very viral, in which he is asked whether you are Hindu first or Indian?

There is not much time left in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, in such a situation, political movements in the state have also intensified. While on one hand the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to win the hearts of the people by counting its achievements, on the other hand the opposition parties are also continuously engaged in their preparations and targeting the BJP. Before the elections, the political activities of CM Yogi Adityanath have also intensified. Along with counting his works, the CM is not leaving a single opportunity to taunt the opposition.

In the midst of electioneering, an old video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which famous journalist Pranav Roy is seen answering questions from him. In the interview, Pranav Roy asked CM Yogi, “Are you Indian first or Hindu first?”

Responding to Pranav Roy’s question, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “I am a Hindu and as a Hindu I am also an Indian. Both Indian and Hindu are two forms of the same word. The word Hindu is our cultural symbol and the word Indian is the geographical symbol of India, so there is no difference between Hindu and Indian. Apart from this, another video related to CM Yogi’s interview is also attracting a lot of attention of the people. (watch video here)

In the video, the journalist told CM Yogi Adityanath that you have come from the Rajput family of Uttarakhand. Responding to his talk, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Caste is not seen in our sant tradition and it is considered most shameful when we are associated with any caste. I am a Hindu and discharging my role as a yogi.”

CM Yogi Adityanath, while replying to the journalist Dibang, had further said, “You have a good caste, but why are you so irritated by the name Hindu. I am surprised at your point, because if I talk about Hindu then it is bad and if you link my tradition with caste then that is good thing. In one of his videos, CM Yogi Adityanath was seen talking to journalist Rajat Sharma in this regard. (watch video here)

Rajat Sharma asked him, “What a wonder the world thinks it is, what a sample it is. He is dressed in saffron robes, is a sannyasi and is sitting on a royal throne?” In response to his talk, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Those who did not understand India, they can ask these questions. But the Yogi of this country has also become the Raj Yogi of this country. Modi ji is discharging that Raj Yogi in Delhi and he has given it to me in UP.