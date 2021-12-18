CM Yogi Adityanath Got Reply From Anjana Om Kashyap As He Said We Cant Imagine About India With Our Lord Ram

CM Yogi Adityanath had said in an interview to Anjana Om Kashyap that those who went to the shelter of Lord Ram were saved. The news anchor was interrupted on his point.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. All the parties are engaged in winning the hearts of the people of the state. While the ruling party BJP is counting the work of the last five years, the opposition parties are also constantly bringing to the fore the shortcomings of the government. In the midst of the elections, political parties also tried to make Ayodhya and Lord Ram an issue. In this connection, an old interview of CM Yogi Adityanath is also becoming very viral, in which he said that India cannot be imagined without Ram.

CM Yogi Adityanath gave this interview to Anjana Om Kashyap, the news anchor of ‘Aaj Tak’ in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali last month. Talking about Lord Ram in the interview, CM Yogi had said, “We have never associated Maryada Purushottam Ram with politics. Ram is not a question of politics for us. Ram is the faith of India.”

Taking forward his point, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Without Ram, India cannot even be imagined. It is not from today, but from Treta Yuga, everyone knows that one who takes refuge in Rama has been saved. He has become a hero for the world and the one who opposed Ram has also suffered his misfortune and the public has made him a zero.

On the words of CM Yogi Adityanath, Anjana Om Kashyap interrupted and said, “You too are in the shelter of Ram and the throne becomes strong sir.” CM Yogi Adityanath also did not back down from answering his point. He said, “Not to strengthen the throne, Ram is the faith of India and it is because of the faith of the people that I had to come here again.”

CM Yogi Adityanath further said in his statement, “Today I have come to offer water from Kabul river to Ram Janmabhoomi. How can you say It has nothing to do with the throne. It is a medium to take the faith of India to the people.