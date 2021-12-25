CM Yogi Adityanath Revealed His Biggest Fear Before Anjana Om Kashyap As She Said No CM Came In Power Continously

Anjana Om Kashyap told CM Yogi that no CM has come to power continuously. The Chief Minister also gave a tremendous reply on this matter.

There is not much time left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, in such a situation, political movements have intensified in the state. The ruling party and the opposition parties are constantly surrounding each other by leveling allegations and counter allegations against each other. In connection with the 2022 assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath gave an interview to ‘Aaj Tak’ journalist Anjana Om Kashyap. In the middle of the interview, Anjana Om Kashyap questioned about the electoral action of Yogi Adityanath, as well as CM Yogi also told his biggest fear.

Questioning CM Yogi Adityanath, Anjana Om Kashyap said, “The figures which are there, speak from his point of view. No chief minister has come to power continuously.” Responding to his talk, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I have come because I will again bring BJP to power in UP.”

Questioning the talk of CM Yogi Adityanath, Anjana Om Kashyap asked, “Will you create history?” Responding to this, he said, “We are made to create history. We have come to the electoral fray to create this history under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.” Interrupting on this, Anjana Om Kashyap asked, “But Akhilesh Yadav shouts and says that our rallies are getting crowded, people come to listen to us with a lot of awareness.”

Responding to Anjana Om Kashyap’s words, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “It is a good thing that the opposition is not looking weak. I am afraid of this whether there is opposition or not. Because at the time of public crisis, the opposition could not be found. All were in home quarantine and I am afraid that the public may not put them in home quarantine at the time of elections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said, “I am afraid of this because for a healthy democracy, it is also necessary to have an opposition. Evaluate our actions, when the opponent starts speaking about us, starts opposing us, then understand that we are doing well. Anjana Om Kashyap asked CM Yogi his contest, to which he said, “Every political party has the right to contest elections according to its agenda.

Chief Minister Yogi further said, “The results of 2014, 2017 and 2019 are in front of you. In 2017, the pair of two boys came, the public rejected them. In 2019, there was a pair of bua and babua, the public rejected them too.