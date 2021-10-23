CM Yogi Adityanath Said Will Remember Those Who Fire on Ram Bhakts IAS Surya Pratap Singh Vinod Kapri Tweet On It

CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted on the previous day and said that will you remember those who opened fire on Ram devotees? Now the former IAS has taken a dig at his tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently come into the limelight for his tweet. In fact, in one tweet, where he remembered the Mau riots, in another tweet, he asked the people that those who opened fire on the devotees of Ram, will you forgive them. From filmmakers to former IAS and opposition leaders are also tweeting a lot on this tweet of his. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at CM Yogi and said that there is panic when elections are coming.

CM Yogi wrote in the tweet, “Brothers and sisters, will you and we forgive those who opened fire on Ram Bhakts?” Sharing a screenshot of his tweet, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “Look at the desperation, there is panic when defeat is standing in front. Deaths due to lack of corona / oxygen, pyre, bodies floating in the Ganges, will not forget even the Ramnami that was notched.

Surya Pratap Singh, taking a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath, further wrote, “By roaming around, Hindus and Muslims come only. Why not talk about development? Speak also on unemployment, inflation, agriculture, hunger. In the second tweet, Surya Pratap Singh, while targeting CM Yogi, wrote, “On Twitter for the last two hours only Hindu-Muslim did, Yogi ji. Means, sleep has come.”

Look at the frustration, the defeat is standing in front, so there is panic. Deaths due to lack of corona / oxygen, pyre, bodies floating in the Ganges, will not forget even Ramnami, who has gone down. You turn around and come only on Hindus and Muslims. Why not talk about development? Also speak on unemployment, inflation, farming, hunger. pic.twitter.com/7SuwaJp0Ns — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 22, 2021

Apart from former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, filmmaker Vinod Kapri also took a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath’s tweet. The filmmaker wrote, “After a tenure of four and a half years, Adityanath is seeking votes on the firing of Mulayam Singh 31 years ago. Was Ramrajya CM Yogi Adityanath so hollow?”

Apart from them, social media users are also commenting a lot on CM Yogi Adityanath’s tweet. A user named Bahar wrote, “Brothers and sisters, will you and I forgive the people who drove the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri? Will you and I forgive those who burnt our sister in Hathras in the middle of the night?”

After a tenure of four and a half years, Adityanath is asking for votes on the firing of the time of Mulayam Singh 31 years ago !! Ram Rajya was so hollow @myogiadityanath ? https://t.co/hTDU9UEj44 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) October 22, 2021

Responding to CM Yogi Adityanath’s tweet, a user named Shahid wrote, “How many thousand fake encounter encounters took place during the Yogi regime, everyone remembers? Those who told the truth were sent to jail in a false case? Will the chance in elections be in the hands of the people of Uttar Pradesh only? The people of UP were helpless for five years?”