CM Yogi Adityanath Vs Anjana Om Kashyap CM Said I Will Leave Everything If Someone Say News Anchor Asks All Is Well Or Not

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if someone asks me to leave in the interest of the country or the party, I will leave. Anjana Om Kashyap questioned his point.

In view of the UP assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also started his preparations. He has been holding rallies with allies, as well as leaving no opportunity to attack the opposition parties. In connection with the elections, a few days ago, CM Yogi Adityanath had given an interview to the journalists of Aaj Tak, in which he talked about issues like law and order, unemployment in UP to BJP. In the middle of the interview, Yogi Adityanath had said that if asked to leave the post in the interest of the country or the interests of the party, then I will leave.

Questioning CM Yogi Adityanath, journalist Shweta Singh had asked, “Is there any doubt this time whether the 2022 election will be fought in the name of Yogi Adityanath or not?” Responding to Shweta Singh’s talk, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “I believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not an individualist party. There is a party bigger than an individual and a country bigger than a party.”

CM Yogi Adityanath further said in his statement, “In the interest of the country, someone will tell me, in the interest of the party, someone will say that if you want to leave today, then I will leave with values ​​and issues at the same time. We are people working on issues and values. These are not issues in UP at all.” Anjana Om Kashyap also did not back down from questioning CM Yogi Adityanath.

Anjana Om Kashyap asked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, “Sir, all is well or not? There was a lot of news in between and the opposition was also saying that Yogi ji is reaching Delhi, Yogi ji is meeting all the leaders. You had also met RSS leaders, so is everything all is well or not?

Responding to Anjana Om Kashyap’s talk, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “This is not a new thing. At the time of Corona, it took us one year and six months. Otherwise I would always go to Delhi to get our reviews and guidance. There used to be Chief Minister’s summit, we used to go there too. Sometimes it was at the government level and sometimes at the party level.