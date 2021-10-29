CM Yogi Name Removed From BJP New Poster For UP Assembly Election IAS Surya Pratap Singh IP Sing Took A Dig On It

The name of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been removed from the new poster of BJP. Now the SP leader and former IAS have taken a jibe at this.

Not many days are left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, all the parties including BJP, SP and Congress have started preparing. In connection with the elections, the BJP has also released its new poster, in which they gave the slogan ‘Soch honest, work strong’. Earlier, the slogan of ‘Phir Ek Baar Yogi Sarkar’ was given by the BJP. On this matter, SP leader IP Singh and former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh have taunted the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Taking a jibe at the BJP’s new slogan, SP leader IP Singh wrote, “The word Yogi has been removed from the BJP’s ‘Kam Dumdar, Yogi Sarkar’ slogan. The new word is BJP government. The central leadership has understood that elections cannot be fought on the face of Yogi ji who has failed on every front.”

On the other hand, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the BJP’s new slogan and poster and wrote, “Poster burst, Yogi ji’s name removed. Effect of Maurya’s displeasure, Yogi ji’s name removed from UP poster/publicity. In place of ‘Ek Phir Ek Phir Yogi Sarkar’, ‘Ek Bar Phir BJP Sarkar’ has come. It’s called the fear of defeat.”

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh did not stop here. He further wrote in one of his tweets, “So now it is not on the Chief Minister? Removed from the slogan, those who thought themselves to be the Lord. Now the internal battle is beyond, it comes out in the open again and again. The rift is getting deeper, the lives of the artists are becoming difficult. All the hype backfired. How will you form the government now?”

Social media users are also tweeting a lot about the new poster and slogan of BJP. Commenting on the picture of Home Minister Amit Shah in the poster, a user said, “That’s all right, but did Shah put Modi aside too? Where there is Shah, there used to be Modi ji in the last elections.

A user named Joginder Yadav took a jibe at the BJP poster and wrote, “This is the BJP government. Selling all the business of the country. Now we have to set their sails across, they have to get them done in the coming elections. A user named Siddhant wrote, “The reality of BJP has been known to all. Amit Shah was hiding in the house during the Corona period, when the election came, he started appearing to take votes.