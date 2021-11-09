CM Yogi said state bjp government has been working on women safety since 2017 claims one and half lakh police recruitment done in up

He said, “Previous governments used to withdraw the cases of terrorists, rioters were honored by calling the Chief Minister’s residence but in our government the task of taking terrorists to their people is done.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that since the formation of his government, work is being done continuously for the safety of women. In a public meeting in Badaun, he said that the situation in UP was very bad before his government came to power in 2017. Said, “What was the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, bad law and order, riots every third day, no festival or festival could have been held peacefully. Anarchy was at its peak and daughters and sisters felt insecure throughout the state, no one was ready to invest capital. This is because he knew how his capital would be safe in the state when he was not safe.

He said that after the formation of the government, the first task for the protection of sisters and daughters was the formation of ‘Anti Romans Squad’ and a campaign of Mission Shakti was launched in every district. The government recruited 1.5 lakh in the police. The security system of the state was beefed up.

He claimed that the Samajwadi Party after coming to power did nothing for the poor, women, youth, farmers, but as soon as it came to the government, it worked to withdraw the cases of terrorists who carried out the terrorist attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. He said, “Previous governments used to withdraw the cases of terrorists, rioters were honored by calling the Chief Minister’s residence but in our government the task of taking terrorists to their people is done.”

However, people took a jibe on social media on the Chief Minister’s claim. A user named Prateek [email protected] commented, “Ask the youth…in Anti-Romeo They are more worried about the moral policing of the squad.” Lalatendu Parida @LalatenduSpeaks tweeted, “Joke of the decade”

Sunny Elisho @ElishSunny wrote, “Bruh! Seriously no wonder you are the most eligible CM @BJP4India. It is possible only for BJP and its goons to speak very bad with their mouths.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government has started working with the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, its results are also visible today. He said that while a riot-free state has come before the country as a crime-free state, on the other hand, what action should be taken against the criminals who are under the protection of power within the country, Uttar Pradesh has also presented its example in front of the country. Is.

Adityanath said that the mafia’s property worth Rs 1,800 crore has been confiscated and the state government has also done the work of demolishing the illegal property worth about Rs.