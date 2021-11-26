CM Yogi takes dig at akhilesh, says- country has to decide ganna or jinnah

CM Yogi said, “Today there is a big conflict in front of the country whether this country will give new flight to the sweetness of sugarcane or will do mischief to cause riots to the followers of Jinnah.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the International Airport in Jewar. Raising the issue of ‘Sugarcane vs Jinnah’, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Today there is a big conflict in front of the country that this country will give new flight to the sweetness of sugarcane or will do the mischief of Jinnah’s followers to cause riots. I have come here to decide that.”

While addressing the public meeting in Jewar, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The farmers here had once worked to increase the sweetness of sugarcane on fire. But some people converted its sweetness into bitterness and created a chain of riots here.”

During this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I thank all the more than 7,000 farmers who have given land for ‘Noida International Airport’ without any dispute. It is not just an airport, but a priceless masterpiece that plays an important role in the development of Western UP.

#WATCH , Some people caused a series of riots here. Today, the country has to decide whether it wants to give new wings to the sweetness of sugarcane here or let the followers of Jinnah run riot: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation laying of Jewar airport pic.twitter.com/aoCMquUI9w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2021

Let us tell you that recently, SP President Akhilesh Yadav compared Mohammad Ali Jinnah to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and described them as the leader in the freedom struggle. In the midst of the ongoing politics regarding the upcoming assembly elections in UP, on this statement of Akhilesh Yadav, today CM Yogi took a jibe at the jewellery. Actually, politics has been going on in western UP on both the issue of ‘sugarcane’ and ‘Jinnah’. Akhilesh Yadav has to face attacks from BJP-Congress for his statement about Jinnah. At the same time, there is a political upheaval on the removal of Jinnah’s picture from Aligarh Muslim University.

Former Governor Aziz Qureshi has also reacted to the question of this controversy that broke out on Jinnah. The former governor asked why his picture should be removed from Aligarh Muslim University. Rather, I am saying that the photo should be put on a large scale. He said that the people here should not remove his picture but enlarge it.