CM Yogi took a jibe without taking the name of OP Rajbhar, said – When it came to building Suheldev’s memorial, the vote bank kept denying

Significantly, in the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP and its allies had won 325 out of 403 seats in the assembly. At the same time, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party contested on eight seats and won four.

The Rajbhar community, which has influence in more than 100 assembly seats in eastern UP, is considered to have a very important role in the UP elections. With the elections approaching, the efforts of all the parties are that effective leaders of the Rajbhar community should be with them. On the other hand, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who was with the BJP in 2017, has allied with the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 UP elections.

In such a situation, BJP is also targeting OP Rajbhar without naming him in its strategy. Let us inform that on Sunday, 31 October, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath had participated in the OBC convention of the BJP. During this, he did not take the name of OP Rajbhar and said, “When I proposed to build a memorial of Maharaj Suheldev in Bahraich, out of two Rajbhar ministers of my cabinet, Anil Rajbhar supported it but the other opposed it.”

Yogi said, “Anil Rajbhar alone was working hard for the memorial, but people who are infatuated with the vote bank were against the memorial.” He said, “Today with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a grand memorial of Maharaj Suheldev is being built in Bahraich.”

It is worth mentioning that in the last assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, OP Rajbhar was with the BJP. After the formation of the government, he also got a place in the Yogi cabinet. But he resigned from the cabinet due to differences with the BJP. On the other hand, OP Rajbhar has forged an alliance with the SP in view of the 2022 UP elections.

Significantly, the population of the Rajbhar community in UP is about 3 percent. This population may be in small proportion in the entire state, but the political influence of this community in eastern UP is significant.

In fact, out of 90 seats in 18 districts of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh, about 25-30 seats are such where the number of voters is more. In some of which their number is up to 1 lakh.