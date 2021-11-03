CM Yogi’s big announcement before the election, free food grains, 1 kg pulses, oil, salt will be given to the poor till Holi

The UP CM, while participating in the Ayodhya Deepotsav program, said that free food grains would be given to the poor till Holi. Antyodaya card holder will get 35 kg of rice, wheat as well as pulses, oil and salt in the ration.

Before the UP elections, CM Yogi has made a big political bet. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Ayodhya to participate in the Deepotsav program, has announced to give free food grains to the poor till Holi.

Announcing this, CM Yogi said that the scheme with free ration will be extended till Holi. 15 crore people will take advantage of this every month. Antyodaya card holder will get 35 kg of rice, wheat as well as pulses, oil and salt in the ration. Antyodaya card holder will also get sugar every month.

This announcement of CM Yogi is being considered as a big political bet before the UP assembly elections. This scheme was started during the Kovid period. According to the announcement made by PM Modi earlier, this scheme is to be run till November, but after today’s announcement of CM Yogi, the people of UP will continue to get this benefit till Holi.

When CM Yogi arrived to participate in the Ayodhya Deepotsav program on Wednesday, he attacked the opposition from here too. Along with this, he also laid the foundation stone of many schemes for Ayodhya. CM Yogi said- “In the previous governments, this money was spent on building the wall of the graveyard, today it is being spent on the reconstruction and beautification of the temples. Those who loved the graveyard, they used to invest public money there. Those who love religion and culture, they are investing money for their upliftment”.

The CM further said that today, with a glimpse of it, the BJP government has come before all of you with the aim of taking Ayodhya to new heights of technological and material development along with the best spiritual and religious city of the world. He said- We have to remember that tomorrow there should not be any such deprived, Dalit, any such person in Uttar Pradesh, in whose house the lamp of Deepawali does not burn and sweets of Deepawali do not reach.

Let us tell you that for the last five years, every year on Diwali, the Deepotsav program is celebrated in Ayodhya. The Ghat of Saryu is decorated with lakhs of diyas. Thousands of people reach Ayodhya every year to participate in this festival.