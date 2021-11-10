CM Yogi’s minister said – In earlier governments, people used to refrain from even taking names, far from having darshan of God; Answer given on the question of ‘Ayodhya tableau is there, Mathura is Kashi’

UP government minister Shrikant Sharma said that PM Modi has done the work of raising the flag of our Indian culture and Sanatan tradition all over the world.

UP government minister Shrikant Sharma has attacked the opposition parties and the previous governments. In a conversation with the news channel ‘News24’, he has said that in 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP government was formed in the country and in 2017 the BJP government was formed in the state under the leadership of Yogiji. It is a far cry to visit all the religious places that were there before, the people of the previous government did not even take the names of these places. Those governments felt that this would slip their vote bank.

He said that PM Modi has done the work of raising the flag of our Indian culture and Sanatan tradition all over the world. Before 2017 in UP, no program used to take place in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura, but today it happens with grandeur.

He said that in Ayodhya we organize Deepotsav. There is a big program of Holi inside Mathura. The program of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna takes place here. Dev Deepawali is celebrated in Kashi. Hunar Haat is also organized in Vraj, in which people come from all around.

When News24’s reporter asked the minister that people ask whether Ayodhya is tableau and Mathura-Kashi is the rest. When such slogans are raised, BSP and Samajwadi Party ask its meaning.

On this, Shrikant Sharma said that there is a feeling of hatred in them, when these people live in the government, they give attention to the mafia, compensate for their personal interests. When ousted from the government, they intervene with Jinnah.

He said that when these people are in power, they do not even know the ABCD of development and leave the people of the state with Ram trust. Earlier electricity was given only in some places but today it is given equally everywhere. Our work is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and everyone’s effort.