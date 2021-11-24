CMA Exam 2021: CMA students run in Supreme Court against online exam and change in pattern

Highlights CMA exam will be held on December 8.

The exam is going to be online.

Students are keen for offline exams.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has filed a public interest litigation challenging the modalities and procedures of the Intermediate and Final CMA examinations to be conducted online on December 8. Online CMA i.e. Cost and Management Accountant exams and changes in patterns have made students very upset. The students say that they are not ready to take the exam online, and also that the method by which the pattern of the paper has been changed is not correct.



The students claim that there will be more than 80,000 students who are against taking the exam online and want to take the exam offline. The students say that the institute changed the pattern without giving any official notice and they came to know about the change through mock test. The students often sent their queries to the institute, but they did not get any reply from the institute. Students are tweeting their problems on Twitter with the hashtag #cmastudents.

Shreya Tiwari (name has been changed) said in an interview with Navbharat Times Online: If the organization had given an explanation, we would not have had such a problem. We have many questions that need to be answered. This time only 1 mock test was given, whereas last year 5 mock tests were given. We suffer a lot, but in the end we have no choice but to take the exam.

Siddharth Jalan, a student, told Navbharat Times Online, “We are not in the habit of taking online exams. It can be difficult for you to complete the paper in the online exam on time and this can reduce your marks. We are mentally stressed and not ready to take the exam online.

A student named Sujata says, “Our curriculum is different, our study material is different. The paper is descriptive, how do we type. Some formulaic symbols are not even on the computer keyboard. The online exam for IBPS PO is good because of their curriculum structure, but in our case it is completely different.

These changes in the exam

The students said that online home-based exams were conducted last year due to the Corona epidemic. Students had taken the exam from home, but this time they have to go to the examination center for the online exam, so what is the use of online exam? The students further said that this year 40 per cent of the paper will be objective and 60 per cent will be based on theory. There used to be a similar paper before but in this theory part, after eliminating multiple choice, the final answer to the question has to be written briefly. Students are also not explained whether the working note will be checked or whether there will be step marking.

Delhi schools: Will schools resume soon in Delhi? The parents wrote a letter to LG



The case reached the Supreme Court

The case has now reached the Supreme Court. The students have challenged the examination method and the paper method and demanded that the examination be conducted offline. But whether the students will get relief now depends on the decision of the Supreme Court.