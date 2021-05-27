CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 for 33 Sr. Scientist, MO, Lab Technician & Others Posts @kanker.gov.in





Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 33 posts of Sr. Scientist, MO, Lab Technician and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker. Individuals should word that the final date for software is 30 Could 2021.

Candidates can examine the CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 from this web page. The CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Notification is out for 33 Medical Microbiologist (Virology Lab), Senior Scientist (Virology Lab), Medical Officer/RMA (SDRF), Microbiologist, Manifold Technician (Gasoline Steward) (SDRF), Lab Technician, Information Entry Operator, MPW, Lab Assistant, Plumber, Sweeper/Cleaner posts. candidates can fill the CMHO Kanker Utility Kind 2021 and submit it earlier than the final date (24 Could 2021 to 30 Could 2021).

Necessary Date:

Begin Date of submission of Utility type : 24 Could 2021

: 24 Could 2021 Final Date of submission of Utility type: 30 Could 2021

Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker Sr. Scientist, MO, Lab Technician and different Particulars

Title of the Posts No of Posts Medical Microbiologist (Virology Lab) 01 Publish Senior Scientist (Virology Lab) 01 Publish Medical Officer/ RMA (SDRF) 01 Publish Microbiologist 01 Publish Manifold Technician (Gasoline Steward) (SDRF) 01 Publish Lab Technician 11 Posts Information Entry Operator 04 Posts MPW 10 Posts Lab Assistant 02 Posts Plumber 01 Publish Sweeper/Cleaner 02 Posts

Eligibility Sr. Scientist, MO, Lab Technician and different Job

Publish Names Qualification Medical Microbiologist (Virology Lab) MD/ DNB in Microbiology Senior Scientist (Virology Lab) M.Sc with PhD in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Molecular Biology/ Virology/ Life/ Science/ MVSC with 03 years of minimal expertise. Medical Officer/ RMA (SDRF) MBBS diploma

Practitioner in fashionable holistic medication Microbiologist M. Sc Medical Microbiology

M. Sc microbiology with 02 years expertise Manifold Technician (Gasoline Steward) (SDRF) Class 10+2 in science with 07 years expertise or Commerce certificates or ITI Diploma in mechanical eng with 5 years expertise Lab Technician Class 10+2 with lad technician Information Entry Operator Class 12th and 01 12 months diploma in laptop functions MPW Class 12th + Bio+ MPW coaching handed & stay registration Lab Assistant Class 12th handed in BPC Plumber Class 8th move Sweeper/ Cleaner Class 5th move

Age Restrict: The candidate age should be between 18 years to 64 years.

Wage: Chosen candidates will get a pay scale of Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 65,000.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

Learn how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker. Individuals should word that the final date for software is 30 Could 2021.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles