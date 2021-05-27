CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 for 33 Sr. Scientist, MO, Lab Technician & Others Posts @kanker.gov.in

By | May 27, 2021
Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker invited functions from eligible individuals for recruitment of 33 posts of Sr. Scientist, MO, Lab Technician and different. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker. Individuals should word that the final date for software is 30 Could 2021.

Candidates can examine the CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 from this web page. The CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Notification is out for 33 Medical Microbiologist (Virology Lab), Senior Scientist (Virology Lab), Medical Officer/RMA (SDRF), Microbiologist, Manifold Technician (Gasoline Steward) (SDRF), Lab Technician, Information Entry Operator, MPW, Lab Assistant, Plumber, Sweeper/Cleaner posts. candidates can fill the CMHO Kanker Utility Kind 2021 and submit it earlier than the final date (24 Could 2021 to 30 Could 2021).

Necessary Date:

  • Begin Date of submission of Utility type: 24 Could 2021
  • Final Date of submission of Utility type: 30 Could 2021

Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker Sr. Scientist, MO, Lab Technician and different Particulars

Title of the Posts

No of Posts

Medical Microbiologist (Virology Lab)

01 Publish

Senior Scientist (Virology Lab)

01 Publish

Medical Officer/ RMA (SDRF)

01 Publish

Microbiologist

01 Publish

Manifold Technician (Gasoline Steward) (SDRF)

01 Publish

Lab Technician

11 Posts

Information Entry Operator

04 Posts

MPW

10 Posts

Lab Assistant

02 Posts

Plumber

01 Publish

Sweeper/Cleaner

02 Posts

Eligibility Sr. Scientist, MO, Lab Technician and different Job

Publish Names

Qualification

Medical Microbiologist (Virology Lab)

MD/ DNB in Microbiology

Senior Scientist (Virology Lab)

M.Sc with PhD in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Molecular Biology/ Virology/ Life/ Science/ MVSC with 03 years of minimal expertise.

Medical Officer/ RMA (SDRF)

MBBS diploma
Practitioner in fashionable holistic medication

Microbiologist

M. Sc Medical Microbiology
M. Sc microbiology with 02 years expertise

Manifold Technician (Gasoline Steward) (SDRF)

Class 10+2 in science with 07 years expertise or Commerce certificates or ITI Diploma in mechanical eng with 5 years expertise

Lab Technician

Class 10+2 with lad technician

Information Entry Operator

Class 12th and 01 12 months diploma in laptop functions

MPW

Class 12th + Bio+ MPW coaching handed & stay registration

Lab Assistant

Class 12th handed in BPC

Plumber

Class 8th move

Sweeper/ Cleaner

Class 5th move

Age Restrict: The candidate age should be between 18 years to 64 years.

Wage: Chosen candidates will get a pay scale of Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 65,000.

Learn how to Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker. Individuals should word that the final date for software is 30 Could 2021.

