CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 for 34 Staff Nurse, Lab Tech & Others, Download NHM Notification @kanker.gov.in





CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Well being Officer (CMHO), Kanker has invited for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Blood Financial institution Counsellor, Home Retaining Staff (Feminine), Safety Personnel. candidates can apply to the posts by the prescribed format on or earlier than 10 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 10 June 2021

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Staff Nurse – 20 Posts

Lab Technician – 1 Submit

Blood Financial institution Counsellor– 1 Submit

Home Retaining Staff (Feminine) – 8 Posts

Safety Private- 4 Posts

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Staff Nurse -Candidates holding B.Sc Nursing OR GNM Course Handed & Dwell Registration in Chhattisgarh Nursing Registration Council are eligible to use.

Lab Technician –Candidates holding 10+2 with lab Technician Course from acknowledged Establishment & Dwell Registration in CG Paramedical Council are eligible to use.

Blood Financial institution Counsellor– Candidates holding Submit Commencement in Social Work/ Sociology/ Psychology/ Anthropology/ Human Improvement are eligible to use.

Home Retaining Staff (Feminine) – eighth Handed.

Safety Private- tenth Handed.

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 18 to 64 years

CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Wage

Staff Nurse -16,500/- Per Month

Lab Technician –14000/-Per Month

Blood Financial institution Counsellor– 12,000/- Per Month

Home Retaining Staff (Feminine), Safety Private- 10,000/- Per Month

Download CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

The best way to apply for CMHO Kanker Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates might ship their functions together with scanned copies of certificates newest by 10 June 2021.

