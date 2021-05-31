CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 for COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant Posts
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched at karauli.rajasthan.gov.in. Test software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer Karauli has invited functions for recruitment to the publish of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant. candidates can apply to the posts via the prescribed format on or earlier than 3 June 2021.
A complete of 665 vacancies can be recruited via this recruitment course of for the publish of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant. The functions can be recruited via the web mode solely. The candidates can undergo this text to know the eligibility, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
Essential Dates:
- Graduation of submission of on-line software: 27 Might 2021
- Final date for submission of on-line software: 3 June 2021
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Covid Health Assistant – 635 Posts
- Covid Health Consultant- 20 Posts
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification:
- Covid Health Assistant – Candidates holding MBBS and Rajasthan Medical Council Certificates are eligible to use.
- Covid Health Consultant- Candidates holding BSc Nursing/GNM or Rajasthan Nursing Council Certificates are eligible to use.
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Wage
- Covid Health Assistant – Rs. 39300/- Per Month
- Covid Health Consultant- Rs. 7900/- Per Month
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards
The collection of the candidates can be finished primarily based on the interview/take a look at.
Obtain CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
On-line Software Hyperlink
Official Web site
The best way to apply for CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021
candidates can submit functions via the web mode newest by 7 June 2021 until 5 PM. The candidates should seem within the walk-in-interview within the City Corridor, District Collectorate Campus, Karauli, and the paperwork. The candidates can instantly apply to the functions by clicking on the above hyperlink.
