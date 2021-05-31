CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 for COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant Posts





CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched at karauli.rajasthan.gov.in. Test software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer Karauli has invited functions for recruitment to the publish of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant. candidates can apply to the posts via the prescribed format on or earlier than 3 June 2021.

A complete of 665 vacancies can be recruited via this recruitment course of for the publish of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant. The functions can be recruited via the web mode solely. The candidates can undergo this text to know the eligibility, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Essential Dates:

Graduation of submission of on-line software: 27 Might 2021

Final date for submission of on-line software: 3 June 2021

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Covid Health Assistant – 635 Posts

Covid Health Consultant- 20 Posts

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Covid Health Assistant – Candidates holding MBBS and Rajasthan Medical Council Certificates are eligible to use.

Covid Health Consultant- Candidates holding BSc Nursing/GNM or Rajasthan Nursing Council Certificates are eligible to use.

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Wage

Covid Health Assistant – Rs. 39300/- Per Month

Covid Health Consultant- Rs. 7900/- Per Month

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The collection of the candidates can be finished primarily based on the interview/take a look at.

Obtain CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

On-line Software Hyperlink

Official Web site

The best way to apply for CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit functions via the web mode newest by 7 June 2021 until 5 PM. The candidates should seem within the walk-in-interview within the City Corridor, District Collectorate Campus, Karauli, and the paperwork. The candidates can instantly apply to the functions by clicking on the above hyperlink.

