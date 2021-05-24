CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 for 350 Staff Nurse, Laboratory Technician and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in





CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Chief Medicaid Officer of Well being (CMOH) Howrah has invited purposes for the 350 posts of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and other for COVID-19 duties. and eligible candidates can seem for walk-in-interview on 31 Could 2021.

Candidates having sure academic qualification together with handed HS (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) from any acknowledged institute with extra eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Candidates prepared to use for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can undergo this text for utility course of, age restrict, submit clever qualification, expertise, choice standards, the way to apply and so on right here.

Notification Particulars for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Memo No. CMOH/Estt/ 1614

Date: 24/05/2021

Necessary Date for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 31 Could 2021

Emptiness Particulars for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

MT (CC)-18

MT (OT)-19

Laboratory Technician-02

Staff Nurse-291

Eligibility Standards for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Instructional Qualification

MT (CC)/MT (OT)/Laboratory Technician: Handed H.S (10+2) or its equal with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and Two years Diploma Course in Medical Know-how from acknowledged by State Medical College or WB beneath WB Para Medical Council or performed by any acknowledged Know-how from any acknowledged college.

Staff Nurse-Handed H.S (10+2) or its equal and handed GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) from any establishment acknowledged by WBNC.

Examine the notification hyperlink for particulars of the academic qualification of the posts.

CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

Apply for CMOH Howrah Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

and eligible candidates can apply for these pots in a aircraft paper, together with photocopies of all related paperwork and seem for walk-in-interview scheduled on 31 Could 2021.