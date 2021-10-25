CNG avatar of these two popular hatchbacks of Tata and Maruti will be launched soon, read full details

If you are planning to buy a CNG car, then before that know here the complete details of the soon-to-be-launched CNG cars of Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

The demand for CNG cars in the car sector has increased rapidly due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country. Due to which all the major companies have started working on CNG variants of their cars.

In which the new name is associated with Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, which are going to launch CNG variants of their two popular cars in the market soon. Tata Motors will launch its best selling hatchback Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki will launch the CNG avatar of their popular hatchback Celerio.

According to media reports, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki can launch their cars in the first week of November, but both these companies have not yet made any official announcement regarding the launch date of these CNG cars.

According to media reports, apart from presenting these two cars with CNG, the company has also updated a lot in design and features.

Maruti Celerio CNG Talking about, according to media reports, the company is making this car slightly larger in size than the current Celerio, which will be updated with new interiors and specifications.

Talking about the engine of this car, according to media reports, the company is going to give two options of 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter petrol engine in this car.

Apart from this, talking about the exterior of the car, its front bumper is being given with a brand new look and new chrome grille in which LED headlamps, daylight running lamps, fog lamps will be added.

According to media reports, this car will have a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, power windows, dual airbags on the front seat, seat belt reminder, child door lock, ABS, EBD will be provided.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage In Low Budget, Read Full Details From Price To Features)

Tata Tiago CNG Talking about, according to media reports, Tata Motors is going to launch this popular hatchback in CNG variant along with adding new features and specifications to it.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about its engine, according to media reports, the company can offer two engine options in this car, in which the first option can be given 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine and the second 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.

According to media reports, apart from providing an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this car, it is going to offer features like cruise control, automatic climate control, speed alert, seat belt reminder, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensor.

With the arrival of both these soon-to-be-launched cars in India, the competition in the CNG car segment will become tougher as both these cars are known for their low cost and strong mileage.