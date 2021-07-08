Cng Prices Increased In Delhi, Noida Greaternoida And Ghaziabad

The price of CNG in Delhi has increased from Rs 43.40 to Rs 44.30 per kg.

New Delhi. The people of Delhi-NCR were already facing the brunt of the hike in the prices of LPG, Petrol-Diesel. Now the price of CNG used in vehicles is also increasing.

CNG prices have increased by 90 paise per kg in the country’s capital Delhi. The price of CNG in Delhi has increased from Rs 43.40 to Rs 44.30 per kg. At the same time, the price of CNG has also increased in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The price of CNG has increased from Rs 49.08 to Rs 49.98 per kg in all the three districts. The increased prices have come into effect from Thursday ie today at 6 am.

read this also: RBI fined 14 banks including SBI, alleging violation of rules

Revision of PNG Prices

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has shared information about the increase in prices by tweeting on social media platform Twitter. According to the company, apart from CNG, the prices of PNG have also been changed. According to the company, from July 8, 2021, the price of PNG in Delhi has gone up to Rs 29.66 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter). On the other hand, PNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have reached Rs 29.61 per SCM from today.

IGL tweeted that after the change in the prices of petrol and diesel, CNG in Delhi will save 68 percent compared to petrol and 50 percent compared to diesel. On the other hand, oil marketing companies have again increased the prices of petrol and diesel today.

read this also: This post office scheme makes money double, you can start investing with 1000 rupees

Petrol has become costlier by 35 paise and diesel by 9 paise in Delhi. It is worth noting that the government oil marketing companies have increased the prices of domestic LPG by Rs 25.50 in this month i.e. July. At the same time, the price of commercial cylinders has increased by Rs 84.50.