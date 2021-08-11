CNG variant of Maruti Vitara Brezza can be launched soon know full details – CNG variant of Maruti Vitara Brezza can be launched soon, know full details

Maruti Vitara Brezza CNG: The coming time is believed to be of electric vehicles. The demand for affordable electric cars is expected in the market in the coming few years. In such a situation, the leading automaker Maruti Suzuki is focusing on the car with CNG kit.

However, Maruti has neither confirmed nor denied plans to introduce battery-powered options in the coming times. However, the company is currently focusing on CNG vehicles. In this episode, now the company can soon launch its popular mini SUV look Vitara Brezza with CNG variant in the market.

Fuel prices in the country have crossed Rs 100 per liter in many parts. Hence, CNG has emerged as a solid option for those who have a relatively high daily driving range. Vitara Brezza with factory fitted CNG can prove to be a good option for such customers. The running cost of CNG vehicles is much lower than the conventional petrol or diesel models.

It is being said in media reports that the company is preparing to bring its CNG variant. Media reports say that the specifications of the Brezza CNG variant have been leaked on the web. According to the leaked specifications, this car can be launched in the market with the 1.5 liter K15 naturally aspirated engine.

The car will be able to generate power up to 91 bhp at 6000 rpm and torque of up to 122 Nm at 4,400 rpm. However, the picture on how much mileage this car will be able to give is not clear.





