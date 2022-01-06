CNG variants of these popular cars of Tata Motors will be launched soon in comparison to Maruti WagonR and Hyundai Grand i10, pre booking started

Tata Motors is soon launching the CNG avatar of two of its popular cars in the market, the pre-booking of which has been started by the company, read full details.

The country’s leading automaker Tata Motors had announced the launch of CNG variants of two of its popular cars, the preparation of which has been completed by the company.

Tata Motors’ CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor were spotted several times during testing, after which there was speculation about the early launch of these cars.

After which Tata Motors has now officially started taking pre-booking of both these cars. It’s over.

Tata Motors has not yet made any announcement regarding the launch date of the CNG variants of these two cars, but after the pre-booking starts, experts believe that the company can launch both of them in February-March.

The company has not made any official announcement regarding the price of Tata Tigor CNG and Tata Tiago CNG, but it is believed that the price of these CNG cars can be more than 50 thousand to 1 lakh rupees from the existing cars.

Talking about the current Tata Tiago’s engine and power, the company has given it a 1199 cc 1.2 liter petrol engine which generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, coupled with 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox. has gone.

Talking about the engine and power of Tata Tigor, it also has a 1.2 liter petrol engine of 1199 cc which generates power of 86 PS and peak torque of 113 Nm.

According to reports, in both these cars, the company can also offer a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine along with the 1.2-liter petrol engine.

After launch in India’s domestic market, Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor are expected to compete with Maruti’s WagonR, Alto, Celerio, and Hyundai’s Grand i10 as well as Santro.