CNLU declare clat result 2021 soon check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) may be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities in some time. The CLAT result will be available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

New Delhi. The result of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) can be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) at any time. The result will be available on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The candidates who appeared in the CLAT exam will be able to check the result by visiting the official website of CNLU. CLAT exam was conducted on 23rd July in offline mode.

The final answer key was released on July 27

In view of the second wave of Kovid-19, the Association of National Law Universities has decided to increase the number of examination centers for CLAT-2021. CNLU released the tentative answer key of CLAT exam 2021 a few hours after the exam i.e. on July 23, 2021 at 09 PM. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections till 09 PM on July 24. After this the final answer key was released on July 27.

Counseling will be held on 29th and 30th July

This time 62,106 candidates had appeared in the examination held on July 23, 2021. Now the students who appeared in the exam are waiting for the result declaration. After the declaration of the result in some time, they will be able to check their result by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in According to the latest update released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), according to the counseling schedule, the number of seats in each category is approx. Five times more candidates will be called for counselling. The counseling registration process will start from July 29 and will end on July 30. The first seat allotment list will be published on August 1. Shortlisted candidates will have to accept/lock the seat and upload the documents and also pay the fee to NLU before 05 August. The second allotment list will be published on 09th August and while the third allotment list will be released on 13th August.

Check result like this

The candidates who appeared in the CLAT 2021 exam first visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. Click on the result link on the home page. Then fill the required login details. The score card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and keep a print copy with you.

