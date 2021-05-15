CNLU Postpones CLAT 2021 Until Further Notice, Registration Deadline Extended Till THIS Date

CNLU Postpones CLAT 2021 Until Further Discover, Registration Deadline Extended Till THIS Date





New Delhi: The Widespread Legislation Admission Check or CLAT 2021 has been postponed until additional discover as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic throughout the nation, the Consortium of Nationwide Legislation Universities (CNLU) mentioned on Saturday, Might 15. The Widespread Legislation Admission Check (CLAT) was earlier scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021, in offline mode. The final date of submission of the CLAT software kind has additionally been prolonged until June 15, 2021.

The manager committee of the CNLU met in the present day to overview the surge of COVID-19 pandemic within the nation and protecting in view of the well being and security of scholars, examiners and different events concerned, it determined to postpone the CLAT 2021 for now.

Final date of CLAT 2021 registration prolonged

As per the official notification, the CLAT 2021 software kind has additionally been prolonged until June 15, 2021. Candidates who haven't utilized for CLAT might register and submit the appliance kind on-line on the admission portal of the NLU consortium. For any help, candidates might attain the consortium at:

E mail – [email protected]

Cellphone – 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days)

New date prone to be introduced quickly

The consortium has not introduced the brand new date for the conduct of CLAT 2021 as of now. The brand new date might be determined sooner or later. The candidates are suggested to maintain visiting the official web site of CLAT consortium – consortiumofnlus.ac.in, for all the most recent updates.

Will AILET 2021 be postponed too?

Now that CLAT 2021 has been postponed, many are questioning if identical would occur to the All India Legislation Entrance Check (AILET) too, which has been scheduled for June 20, 2021 by the Nationwide Legislation College (NLU) Delhi. Many different entrance exams, akin to JEE Most important 2021, UGC NET 2021 and UPSC 2021 have already been postponed up to now few days.