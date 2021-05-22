CNN Drops Rick Santorum After Dismissive Comments About Native Americans

Rick Santorum, the previous Pennsylvania senator and Republican presidential candidate, has been dropped from his position as a CNN political commentator amid controversy over current remarks wherein he appeared to erase the position of Native Americans in U.S. historical past.

Matt Dornic, head of strategic communications at CNN, confirmed in an e-mail on Saturday that the community had “parted methods” with the previous senator.

Mr. Santorum couldn’t instantly be reached for touch upon Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Santorum’s departure from CNN got here after feedback he made about Native Americans at a Younger America’s Basis occasion final month.

“We birthed a nation from nothing — I imply, there was nothing right here,” Mr. Santorum mentioned on the occasion. “I imply, sure, we have now Native Americans, however candidly, there isn’t a lot Native American tradition in American tradition.”