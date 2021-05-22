CNN Drops Rick Santorum After Dismissive Comments About Native Americans
Rick Santorum, the previous Pennsylvania senator and Republican presidential candidate, has been dropped from his position as a CNN political commentator amid controversy over current remarks wherein he appeared to erase the position of Native Americans in U.S. historical past.
Matt Dornic, head of strategic communications at CNN, confirmed in an e-mail on Saturday that the community had “parted methods” with the previous senator.
Mr. Santorum couldn’t instantly be reached for touch upon Saturday afternoon.
Mr. Santorum’s departure from CNN got here after feedback he made about Native Americans at a Younger America’s Basis occasion final month.
“We birthed a nation from nothing — I imply, there was nothing right here,” Mr. Santorum mentioned on the occasion. “I imply, sure, we have now Native Americans, however candidly, there isn’t a lot Native American tradition in American tradition.”
Days after the occasion, Mr. Santorum walked again his feedback on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”
“I misspoke,” Mr. Santorum advised this system’s host, Chris Cuomo. “I used to be speaking concerning the founding of our nation. I had given an extended discuss concerning the Structure, the Declaration of Independence and the concepts behind these, and that I used to be saying we kind of created that anew, if you’ll. And I used to be not attempting to dismiss Native Americans.”
After Mr. Santorum’s feedback had been made public, many referred to as for him to be dropped from the community, together with Fawn R. Sharp, president of the Nationwide Congress of American Indians.
“It wasn’t a matter of if, however when,” Ms. Sharp said on Twitter on Saturday after Mr. Santorum’s departure from CNN was reported. “Justice is served.”
The Nationwide Congress of American Indians didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Saturday.
Earlier than Mr. Santorum’s departure, Ms. Sharp mentioned in a letter dated April 26 that any media group ought to hearth him or face a boycott from greater than 500 tribal nations.
“Rick Santorum is an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and some other media firm that gives him a platform,” Ms. Sharp wrote within the letter. “Do you stand with white supremacists justifying Native American genocide, or do you stand with Native Americans?”
After Mr. Santorum’s feedback in April, the Native American Journalists Affiliation additionally referred to as on CNN to dismiss the previous senator and urged its members to keep away from working with the community.
“With a scarcity of accountability or ethics round a number of racist and insensitive feedback from CNN workers, the Native American Journalists Affiliation urges its members to keep away from working with the community to keep away from harassment and racism,” the affiliation mentioned in a press release. “NAJA additionally calls on advertisers, funders and journalism variety organizations to withdraw their assist from CNN indefinitely.”
