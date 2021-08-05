CNN Fires Three Employees Who Went Into Office Unvaccinated

CNN said on Thursday it fired three employees who violated its coronavirus safety protocols by going to the office unvaccinated, one of the earliest known examples of a major U.S. company being fired for ignoring a vaccination warrant on work place.

CNN had said this year that employees should be vaccinated against the virus in order to return to its US offices. The network relied on an honor system rather than requiring proof of vaccination status.

“During the past week, we learned of three employees who came to the office unvaccinated. All three were fired, ”CNN President Jeff Zucker wrote in an internal memo obtained by The New York Times on Thursday. “Be clear: we have a zero tolerance policy on this. “

Mr Zucker did not say where the employees worked, what positions they held, or how their immunization mandate violations were discovered. CNN declined to comment beyond its rating.