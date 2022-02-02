CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns After Failing To Disclose Relationship With Co-Worker – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jeff Zucker has announced his resignation as president of CNN, writing in a memo he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with an executive at the company.

Zucker, who was at the network for nine years, wrote, in part, “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

Though Zucker did not name the executive, CNN later identified her as Allison Gollust.

She released a statement saying, “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time.”

