CNN’s Cuomo Conundrum: A Star Anchor With a Brother in Trouble

Earlier this year, CNN executives pitched an idea to their star anchor Chris Cuomo. If he wanted to formally advise his brother, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York City, on responding to the sexual harassment accusations that had engulfed his administration, he could take a temporary leave of absence from CNN and return to the network later.

The idea was informal and strictly optional – not a request – and was intended as recognition of Mr. Cuomo’s unique position as a prime-time network presenter and brother to a prominent politician facing scandal, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations.

The previously unreported exchange highlights the conundrum of a news network whose top-rated presenter is from one of the most powerful Democratic families in the country – and the efforts the president of CNN, Jeff Zucker, and his team deployed to fit Chris Cuomo, although the presenter had to apologize for taking part in strategy sessions with Andrew Cuomo’s assistants.

The idea of ​​a possible leave was floated after Chris Cuomo’s participation in these sessions was first reported in May. CNN called the presenter’s actions “inappropriate,” although Chris Cuomo was not disciplined.