Coach K returns, No. 9 Duke rolls past Florida State



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Joey Baker has not seen a 3-pointer fall in three weeks for Duke. He was confident that it was just a matter of time.

When he warmed up on Saturday night, the ninth-ranked Blue Devils finally managed to extend their lead in a tough game.

Freshman forward Paolo Banchero had 17 points and Baker had 12 first-half points to help the Duke beat Florida State 88-70. No.

Baker’s points came in four 3-pointers. It included back-to-back shots from every corner during the Blue Devils’ game-changing push, which turned a one-point lead into a 52-41 halftime interval and eventually a 24-point lead late.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I haven’t played very well in the last few weeks or whatever,” Baker said. “But just knowing I’m ready for the team will come a time when my name will be called and I will have to take action and do some shots or do some drama.”

Baker has scored 0 for 3 in the last seven games since scoring three 3 centuries against Clemson on 25 January.

“I thought two of his practice days were really good,” Krzyzewski said. “And he was ready.”

The Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) did a better job with the FSU’s drivers after halftime against the injury-ridden Seminoles to take a 52-41 lead with a half off 12-2. Duke shot 52% for the game, including 11 of 28 from the 3-point range.

The win allowed the Duke to avenge a 79-78 overtime road loss to Florida State last month, as well as a lone first-place finish in the ACC with Notre Dame losing to Wake Forest early Saturday.

Freshman guard Matthew Cleveland led the Seminoles (14-12, 7-9) with 16 points, again playing with the shorthand roster. They still got into the paint and made a strong start with 16 of 23 shots (69.6%) to offset Duke’s own powerful offense at the exciting Cameron Indoor Stadium.

But Seminoles made only 11 (41%) shots out of 27 after halftime because the deficit became a balloon.

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said: “I thought we weren’t doing as well at the start of the second half as we did in the first half.” “I thought once they got around 15 points, it would be very challenging for us to cross that hump.”

Big picture

FSU: Injury, a chronic problem, Seminoles had five starter shorts. These include top scorer Caleb Mills – who wore boots on his left ankle after last weekend’s loss to North Carolina – and 6-foot-4 senior Requen Evans due to a knee injury from Tuesday’s win against Clemson. Seminoles played aggressively behind Cleveland (11 first-half points) and teammate Jalen Warley, who had 15 points and six assists in the third start.

“I thought they showed a lot of confidence in each other and in themselves,” Hamilton said. “I thought they showed no fear.”

Duke: The Blue Devils had six players in double digits and shared the ball well with 25 assists in 32 baskets, including eight assists for the new Trevor Kills and seven more assists for Wendell Moore Jr.

“When we share the ball like this,” Kills said, “I don’t think (anyone) can beat us.”

Rest

Krzyzewski was showing more of himself after pulling out early Tuesday from a narrow victory over Wake Forest.

The Blue Devils coach had to lean towards associate head coach John Share, who retired this spring after Coach K’s successor in the first half of the game, after half-time and before taking charge of the press conference after the game.

Krzyzewski said on Saturday that he was feeling well and was dealing with “basically fatigue” after playing five games in 11 days.

“It’s nice to see you,” Krzyzewski later quipped. “I’m glad I finished the game. … They paid me to do the whole game, not part of it. But by the grace of God we got a good staff.”

Confluence

FSU trailed Wat Wilcox’s 3-pointer just 40-39 at 3:53 left, finishing a run of seven straight-made shots.

But follows the Duke’s run. Shortly after Baker’s 3 seconds in a row, Moore had a spectacular transfer order with a rim-rattling dunk and a fairly halfcourt bounce pass to freshman AJ Griffin for a 51-41 lead.

Injury report

Hamilton said he did not think Mills would be ready to play on Monday. Evans has a chance to play but added: “I’m not so optimistic about it.”

“Right now we want those guys to be healthy,” Hamilton said. “And we’re not going to play them unless I think they’re out of danger or making things worse.”

Coming next

FSU: Seminoles have made a small change, visiting Boston College on Monday.

Duke: The Blue Devils tour Virginia on Wednesday in the first of three straight road games.