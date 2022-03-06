Coach K’s Cameron farewell: No. 4 Duke upset by archrival North Carolina



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

DURHAM, NC – Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s emotional retirement home final was ruined by defeating fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81 Saturday night at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in North Carolina.

That day was about a coach whose career of 1,196 wins and five NCAA Championships suddenly turned into a season-determining performance for Tar Hills, who played fearlessly in an extra-exciting arena and shot 59% after halftime.

It was the first time since 1990 that a non-ranked North Carolina team had beaten Cameron’s top-5 duke team and it came a month after the Blue Devils won by a margin of 20 on Chapel Hill.

“Throughout the week, we’ve just talked about our competitive fights,” said first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis. We did, and as we played, we started to gain more confidence. “

Click here for full coverage of college basketball

At the last minute, Tar Hills (23-8, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) doubled the lead, clinching the free throw and leaving “Cameron Krejis” in disbelief that this would be the end of Krzyzewski’s lead in the final home game after 42 years.

Post-game event

The school hosted an on-court event for Krzyzewski after the game, although the coach first grabbed the microphone to his dismay.

“I’m sorry for this afternoon,” he began, then cheered from the fans. “Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. And the season is not over.”

Krzyzewski could only finally see from his seat, while the UNC was under tight control. And when the horn sounded, the Tar Hills crowded to celebrate each other on the court, when Caleb Love – who had cut a 0-for-8 shooting start to score 15 of his 22 points after halftime – gave Crazyz a jaw.

Armando Beckett led the UNC with 23 points. RJ Davis had 21 and Brady Manek had 20, which marked the first time in the history of the program that Tar Hills had four 20-point scorers in the same game.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points (26-5, 16-4) for the Blue Devils, who shot just 42%.

UNC had just 5 1/2 minutes left to lead them, Davis got Banchero for the driving lay-up, then penetrated to find Manek for 79-71 with a profit of 3:52 left.

Manek also brought in one of his five 3-pointers at a critical moment, with a reply from Wendell Moore Jr. to keep the lead at eight and keep pace.

“It was a big moment, actually a huge moment this week,” Moore said. “I felt like we were lost in everything.”

More than 90 former players were present

Krzyzewski spent the entire season trying to clear up questions about his retirement – even avoiding the use of the word “last” – and trying to avoid confusion or create extra pressure on his team. This has begun to change in recent days as the moment has come to a coach who has long adopted the live-in-the-moment approach.

More than 90 former players were in attendance, including some of the program’s biggest names, such as Grant Hill, Shane Batier, JJ Reddick, J. Williams, Danny Ferry, and Christian Latner. They gathered in the courtroom to form two lines – several motions in the student section for more sound or capture video via their cellphones – to join a group photo taken from the rafters with them as they walked the midcourt to create an isle for Krzyzewski.

After returning for the final pregame minute, Krzyzewski was seen fighting with tears during the national anthem and dabbing his eyes with a tissue during the final huddle before the tiptoe.

Associate head coach John Shearer, who was nominated to be Krzyzewski’s successor next season, took a moment to press his mentor to the right shin before the opening tip.

Big picture

UNC: Davis says he did not focus on Saturday’s departure “pagetry”, but was concerned about preparing his team for the competition. He did, of course, attack the Tar Hill rim and show a competitive fire that wasn’t clear at last month’s 87-67 rate. So far, this has represented UNC’s best win this season, and a huge improvement over the summary of an NCAA tournament that was light on a high-quality win.

Duke: The Blue Devils have already won the program’s first live ACC regular-season title since 2006 and have lost just once since mid-January in a last-second 3-pointer home game to Virginia. But this time, they backed the UNC’s Court of Love and Davis – who fought hard against Duke’s pressure defense in the first meeting – and Tar Hills could not handle the reaction as they took action in the final 6 minutes.

Jerry Seinfeld, others have been seen

The former Blue Devils player was not the only notable name in the narrow boundaries of the 82-year-old field where Krzyzewski won 88% of his games in 42 seasons.

According to the school, Krzyzewski’s departed party guest list included comedian Jerry Seinfeld, actor / comedian Ken Jeong, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NFL Arizona Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray.

Retired NBA great Dark Nowitzky was also seen, who took a walkthrough of the Duke practice facility early Saturday and went to Murray. Moore quickly asked for a picture with the former world champion.

The next one is coming

UNC: Tar Hills owns the No. 3 seed for the ACC tournament in New York and open play in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Duke: The Blue Devils have retained the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament and made an open play on Thursday.