Coach Ravi Shastri’s book released: Will Ravi Shastri be punished, a mistake of the head coach shattered Team India’s dream

Head coach Ravi Shastri, who has been a cricket commentator for a long time, has a lot of stories. Binding these memories into a bundle, he wrote a book, the same projection that is now affecting Indian cricket. Shastri, who wrote the book, knew it was the sad end of a tour of England at the same time.In fact, the event was held in a five-star hotel before the fourth Test in London. The Indian team was having a good party instead of sweating on the field wearing track suits. People were meeting. Violating the bio-bubble. No one in Britain wore a mask because the rules were relaxed. The event marks the entry of the corona virus into the Indian camp, which has now spit on the BCCI in front of the world.

How did the event go without permission?

Head coach Ravi Shastri and his entire team – bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel – were infected with a corona one after the other. All of them have received both doses of the vaccine. Later, team assistant physio Yogesh Parmar was also found positive, after which the cricketers decided not to play the fifth match. Questions are now being raised at the book launch in London. No written permission was sought from BCCI for this event.

Whose negligence in the whole case?

A senior official of the board said, “Permission was not sought from Chairman Sourav Ganguly or Secretary Jai Shah. They may think that there is a relaxation in health care regulations in the UK, so there is no need for permission. The task of the team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre is to ensure that all paperwork for such celebrations is completed and protocol is followed.

Will the head coach Shastri be punished?

“Neither Shastri nor Kohli is likely to be punished for this act before the T20 World Cup, after which Shastri is leaving,” the official said. If Kohli is the captain, he too will not be punished. Dongre may be asked what he did as an administrative manager. The BCCI wanted him to play, but some senior players were so frightened that both boards became concerned about his mental health. He was afraid to stay in isolation and bubble for another 10 days.

Together they violated the rules

Now the question arises that after Test Shab Pant was found positive after the final match of the World Test Championship, Board Secretary Jai Shah had asked the players to stay away from the crowd, was it implemented? Officials said, ‘There is relaxation in the rules in the UK, but such crowds should be avoided. These people attended the event and panicked when cases of infection came.