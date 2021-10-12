Coal Crisis: Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh taunted on Narendra Modi Government, EX IAS Surya Pratap Singh also commented

All opposition parties including Aam Aadmi Party, Congress are besieging the Narendra Modi government at the Center on the coal crisis, but the government says that there is enough coal in the country for power generation.

There are reports of shortage of coal from many states of the country. It is being told that due to the shortage of coal, the country's electricity supply may decrease. On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that the state was not getting enough power supply.

There has also been a debate on social media regarding this issue. Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh has tweeted a news related to the coal crisis in Madhya Pradesh from his official Twitter handle. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Don’t worry, there is a shortage of coal, no paper… Electricity may or may not come, the bills will keep coming, and they will be long and big….

Retired IAS Surya Pratap Singh has commented on the power crisis, taking a dig at an old statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the year 2018, on the occasion of Biofuel Day, PM had told an anecdote of making tea from drain gas, for which he was also criticized. Regarding this matter, Surya Pratap Singh wrote in his tweet, ‘Did there any method to extract oxygen from the coal pile by putting a hose? Like gas from the drain.’

Don’t worry there is a shortage of coal, not paper…

Whether electricity comes or not, the bills will keep on coming, and they are long and big… pic.twitter.com/3cBb6WYLYy — Jaivardhan Singh (@JVSinghINC) October 10, 2021

The official Twitter handle of Congress tweeted about the coal crisis, ‘The country is standing on the verge of a huge power crisis due to shortage of coal. Most of the 135 coal-fired power plants in the country have an average coal stock of only 2-4 days. But the government is preparing to shoot arrows in the dark.

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi wrote in his tweet, ‘The BJP government has made a program to push the entire country into darkness. Power plants across the country are on the verge of closure due to shortage of coal. On the other hand, Adani is ready to export coal from its mine in Australia. Even if the country is ruined, Adani should benefit.

Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj has also targeted BJP for coal crisis. He tweeted, ‘The crisis of coal shortage is a shadow of power generation which never happened. Not only this, it is also very expensive. If he speaks, Hinduism will be in danger. If Modi ji is kind to Adani, what will anyone do?’

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party founder Om Prakash Rajbhar has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh over the coal crisis. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Uttar Pradesh “electricity” may or may not come… but “electricity bill” will definitely come. “Coal” is over “paper” is not. The first coal mines were sold. And now the BJP government has made preparations to sell some coal mines to Adani by showing the shortage of coal and power crisis by telling the loss in the power department.

On the other hand, comedian Rajiv Nigam wrote in his tweet, ‘When no one died due to lack of oxygen in this country, what will this coal uproot?’