Coal Crisis in India: Coal and Power Crisis in India: Coal and Power Crisis in India

Coal Crisis in India

Once again, the central and state governments have come face to face. This time the case is about the alleged coal crisis in the country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the shortage of coal and urging him to intervene and ensure adequate supply of coal to Delhi. Subsequently, Union Energy Minister RK Singh issued a statement claiming that there was unwarranted panic over the shortage of coal and that there was no shortage of coal in the country.

According to him, this was due to miscommunication between Gayle and Tata. But Delhi is not the only state complaining of coal shortage. In Maharashtra, 13 thermal power projects will have to be shut down. Mobile load shedding has started in many parts of Punjab. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has also requested the Prime Minister to intervene immediately considering the gravity of the situation. There have been reports of power outages in several other states. In such a scenario, even if the Union Energy Minister’s claim is upheld, it is the responsibility of the Center to look into the power shortage in various states.



Although we have not considered stockpiling coal in the country’s power plants for just four days, there is no doubt that it is less than what is generally considered necessary. One of the reasons for this shortage, which is being officially mentioned, is the sudden increase in demand for electricity due to the boom in economic activity. Secondly, the rains in September disrupted coal production. Apart from this, the role of factors like import of expensive coal and arrears due to the state government is also being explained. But none of these reasons can be considered completely unexpected. The economy has been showing signs of recovery since June.

Clearly, the demand for electricity is not expected to increase with the increase in economic activity. Disruption due to rains after the onset of monsoon is also a matter of year round. Of course, this had to be prepared in advance. The central government says the situation will improve in four to five days. Hopefully this will happen and the country will not have to go through any situation like energy crisis. But even in that case, it must be ensured that your planning is foolish in matters such as fuel and energy supply.