Coal India Jobs: Coal India Vacancy 2021: Jobs in Coal India, no exams, salary starts at Rs 80,000 per month

Highlights Jobs in Coal India

Hundreds of vacancies for management trainee positions

No exam, no interview .. There will be direct recruitment

Coal India MT Recruitment 2021: Coal India Limited (CIL), Maharatna Company of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India. Coal India has invited applications for the post of Management Trainee Vacancy. The special thing is that no examination or interview will be conducted for this recruitment. Jobs will be offered on merit basis only.



Coal India MT Salary: Candidates selected for Coal India Management Trainee Vacancy 2021 will also get the best salary. There will be one year of training after joining. In the meantime, the basic salary will be Rs 50,000. After training, it will be increased to Rs 60,000. In addition to the basic salary, a salary of about 80 thousand or more per month will be available with DA, HRA and many other allowances. Over time, this basic salary will go up to Rs 1.80 lakh per month.

Vacancy details

Post Name – Management Trainee (Coal India Management Trainee)

Total number of posts – 588

How many posts will be filled in a department

Mining – 253 posts

Electrical – 117

Mechanical – 134

Civil – 57

Industrial Engineering – 15

Geology – 12

Read also: Railway Jobs 2021: RRC Recruitment in Western Railway, Salary under 7th CPC



Coal India MT Application: Important Dates

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting Coal India’s website Koilandia.in. The process of filling online application has started from 10th August 2021. You can apply till 11.59 pm till 09 September 2021. The application fee for General, OBC and EWS category is Rs. SC, ST, Divyang and Coal India employees will not have to pay fees.

Also read: Bank Jobs 2021: Clerk vacancy in this bank, graduate government job

Coal India MT Eligibility: Required Eligibility

Those with BE, BTech, BSc (Engineering), MSc or MTech from a recognized university in the respective stream can apply for this job. If you belong to the General and EWS category, you should not be over 30 years of age on 04 August 2021. The maximum age limit is 33 years for OBCs, 35 years for SC / STs and 40 to 45 years for the disabled. Also you must have GATE 2021 marks.

Also read: IIT without JIE: IIT is admitting without JEE, has 12th pass, apply, no age limit

Coal India MT Selection Process: Selection Process

A quality list will be created and selection will be made based on the gate score. In addition, your minimum qualifying score will also be made the basis. Only GATE 2021 marks will be valid.

Click here for Coal India MT Notification 2021.

Click here to apply.

