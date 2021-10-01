Coal India Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply online for management trainee post at www.coalindia.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details – Coal India Limited Recruitment 2021: Notification released for recruitment to these posts, these candidates can apply

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2021: Coal India Limited (CIL) Has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates Coal India Limited MT Recruitment 2021 official website for coalindia.in You can apply through 9 September 2021. Please note that only students who have secured valid GATE 2021 scores can apply for these posts.

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2021 Through this, a total of 588 Management Trainee posts will be recruited. In which, 253 posts of Mining, 117 posts of Electrical, 134 posts of Mechanical, 57 posts of Civil, 15 posts of Industrial Engineering and 12 posts of Geology are included. To apply for these posts, the candidate must have BE / B.Tech / B.Sc with 60% marks from a recognized institute or university. (Engineering) degree. Whereas, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories must have a minimum of 55% marks. At the same time, to apply for the post of Geology, the candidate must have M.Sc with minimum 60% marks from Geology / Applied Geology / Geophysics / Applied Geophysics. /M.Tech degree.

Coal India Limited MT Recruitment 2021 Candidates for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – Will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in 2021. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

UPSC: Roman Saini, once a UPSC topper, started his success from AIIMS

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of Management Trainee through the official website of Coal India Limited www.coalindia.in by 9 September. To apply, candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 1180. For more details check on the official website.





