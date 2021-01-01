Coal India Recruitment: Coal India Jobs: 1281 vacancies in Coal India, Government jobs for all from 10th pass to Engineer, no exams – Coal India Recruitment 2021 Apprentice Vacancies in WCL Jobs

Highlights Coal India’s operations Western Coalfield has more than 1200 vacancies

Apprentice positions will be filled

Government job opportunities for young people

There will be no exams

WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: There is an opportunity to get a job in Coal India, a Government of India company. The Central Manpower Development Department has issued WCL Vacancy 2021 for Western Coalfields Limited. This is a Coal India initiative. Western Coalfield will be recruiting for Apprentice positions. Youngsters pursuing ITI certificate courses can apply for this government job, from candidates with diploma or engineering degree.



The details of this job are given below. In addition, notification and application links are also provided. If you are eligible for these positions, apply immediately by clicking on the link provided. There will be no application fee.

Vacancy details

Apprentice – 965 posts

Technician Apprentice – 215 posts

Graduate Trainee – 101 posts

Total number of posts – 1281

Trades with vacancies for Apprentice-

Drotsman (Civil) – 28

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 219

Electrician – 250

Fitter – 242

Mechanic (Diesel) – 36

Machinist – 12

Mason – 09

Pump operator cum mechanic – 16

Surveyor – 20

Turner – 17

Welder (Gas and Electric) – 76

Wireman – 40

WCL Trainee Eligibility: Who can apply?

Youngsters who have done ITI course in the relevant trade from NCVT or SCVT recognized institute can apply for Apprentice. For technician trainees, a full-time diploma in mining or mine surveying is required. For the graduate trainee, the full time degree in Mining Engineering should be BE or B.Tech. In addition, registration is required on the National Trainee Portal (NATS Portal). Click on the notification link below for more information.

Also read: SBI Recruitment for SCO Posts, CTC Salary of Rs. 19.50 Lakh, See Details

WCL Apprentice Applies Online: How to Apply

For this Coal India Apprentice Recruitment 2021, you have to apply online by visiting the Western Coal website Westerncoal.in. The application process is starting from 06 September 2021. The deadline to apply is September 21, 2021.

Also read:Direct recruitment of ITI pass! More than 100 vacancies in NPCIL, the higher the salary

WCL Apprentice Selection Process: How to be selected?

The special thing is that no examination will be conducted for this recruitment. You will get a job based on your merits, which will look at the qualifying exam and other qualifying marks.

Click here for WCL Apprentice Notification 2021. Click here for WCL Technician and Graduate Trainee Notification. Click here to apply. (Link will be activated on September 06)

