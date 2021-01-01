Coal India Recruitment: Coal India Jobs: 1281 vacancies in Coal India, Government jobs for all from 10th pass to Engineer, no exams – Coal India Recruitment 2021 Apprentice Vacancies in WCL Jobs
- Coal India’s operations Western Coalfield has more than 1200 vacancies
- Apprentice positions will be filled
- Government job opportunities for young people
- There will be no exams
The details of this job are given below. In addition, notification and application links are also provided. If you are eligible for these positions, apply immediately by clicking on the link provided. There will be no application fee.
Vacancy details
Apprentice – 965 posts
Technician Apprentice – 215 posts
Graduate Trainee – 101 posts
Total number of posts – 1281
Trades with vacancies for Apprentice-
Drotsman (Civil) – 28
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 219
Electrician – 250
Fitter – 242
Mechanic (Diesel) – 36
Machinist – 12
Mason – 09
Pump operator cum mechanic – 16
Surveyor – 20
Turner – 17
Welder (Gas and Electric) – 76
Wireman – 40
WCL Trainee Eligibility: Who can apply?
Youngsters who have done ITI course in the relevant trade from NCVT or SCVT recognized institute can apply for Apprentice. For technician trainees, a full-time diploma in mining or mine surveying is required. For the graduate trainee, the full time degree in Mining Engineering should be BE or B.Tech. In addition, registration is required on the National Trainee Portal (NATS Portal). Click on the notification link below for more information.
WCL Apprentice Applies Online: How to Apply
For this Coal India Apprentice Recruitment 2021, you have to apply online by visiting the Western Coal website Westerncoal.in. The application process is starting from 06 September 2021. The deadline to apply is September 21, 2021.
WCL Apprentice Selection Process: How to be selected?
The special thing is that no examination will be conducted for this recruitment. You will get a job based on your merits, which will look at the qualifying exam and other qualifying marks.
Click here for WCL Apprentice Notification 2021. Click here for WCL Technician and Graduate Trainee Notification. Click here to apply. (Link will be activated on September 06)
