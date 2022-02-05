Education

coal india vacancy 2022: ECL recruitment 2022: 12th pass jobs in eastern coalfields, get this salary – ecl recruitment 2022 to fill 313 vacancies for mine head posts, check salary and other details

13 seconds ago
ECL Recruitment 2022: Eastern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 is a great opportunity for eligible candidates looking for a government job. Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, which is involved in coal mining in West Bengal and Jharkhand, has issued a short notice for the recruitment of mining chiefs. Online applications will start from 20th February 2022.

The Eastern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2022 campaign will fill more than 300 vacancies for mining leaders. Once the application starts, interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website www.easterncoal.gov.in till March 10, 2022. The selected candidates will be paid Rs. 31,852 per month.

Vacancy details
Position – Mine Chief
Total number of vacancies – 313 posts
General – 127 posts
EWS – 30 posts
OBC (NCL) – 83 posts
SC – 46 posts
ST – 23 posts
ST backlog – 4 posts

Who can apply?
Must have passed 12th (10 + 2 level) or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Valid Mining Leadership Eligibility Certificate from DGMS. Valid gas test certificate and valid first aid certificate. Or a diploma or degree in mining engineering with a valid statutory qualification certificate. A valid gas test certificate and a valid first aid certificate are requested.

Learn how to apply for ECL Recruitment 2022
Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the home page of ECL official website easterncoal.gov.in. Click on the Mining Sirdar Apply link here. Now fill in and submit the application by entering the required details. Your form will be submitted. You can take a printout of the application and keep it with you.

ECL Recruitment 2022 Notification

