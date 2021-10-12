Coal Shortage, Ashoke Pandit Blast On Kejriwal Delhi Government asked How much money do you get from China? Taunt Over shortage of coal, then the old statement reminded the filmmakers furious

Ashok Pandit took out anger on the Kejriwal government in a tweet and started asking questions by taking out the old tweet of AAP.

Due to the shortage of coal in the country, many states have expressed fears of deepening power crisis due to this. The Kejriwal government in Delhi has also said that there is acute shortage of coal in the state. In such a situation, filmmaker Ashok Pandit reacted to the statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Ashok Pandit took out anger on the Kejriwal government in a tweet and started asking questions by taking out the old tweet of AAP. Ashok Pandit said – ‘Were you lying then, or are you speaking now? How much money do you get from China to create a ruckus in the country?’ Ashok Pandit also shared a tweet made by the AAP party. In its tweet on 13 October 2019, the Aam Aadmi Party wrote- ‘We have completely banned the use of coal in Delhi. Delhi is the first modular state that does not have a coal-best power plant.

It is believed that due to the shortage of coal in the country, it may have an impact in many states. Due to this, there may be a power crisis in Delhi in the coming days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save Delhi from the ‘coal crisis’ situation.

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal also made a tweet in which he said that ‘Delhi people may soon face a severe power crisis’. Kejriwal had further said that he is monitoring the situation and making every effort. Therefore, he has appealed to the Prime Minister also to intervene in the matter.

Seeing this post of Ashok Pandit, the reactions of many people also started coming to the fore. A user named Logical Rajinikanth said- ‘Sir, you can’t expect the truth, yet Delhi does not have coal based plants, which meets most of Delhi’s power demand. Delhi’s power demand is met by thermal plants in neighboring states where there is a coal crisis.

A user named Jeetendra said – they are shameless, they turn away from their own words. A user named Ashish Kumar said- ‘The job of these parties is to keep the public in fear instead of keeping them tension free. Sometimes oxygen, sometimes beds, sometimes water, sometimes vaccine and now coal. Can’t even do a single job properly. If all the work is to be done by Modi ji, then what is the work of the state governments?

A person named Govind Singh said- ‘They have come to do different kind of politics, so they want to do something new?’ So a user asked, can you ask the same question to Amit Shah and Modi ji?