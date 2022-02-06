Coast Guard conducts ‘mass rescue’ of stranded snowmobilers after ice breaks on Lake Erie



The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon that it was conducting a “mass rescue” of 20 people on Lake Erie after an iceberg broke off while people were on their way to a snowmobile.

In a tweet, the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes said rescue operations were under way on the island of Kataoba in Ohio, Erie Lake, and noted that a Good Samaritan with an airboat was assisting in the rescue operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also using an airboat and helicopter to assist in the rescue operation, according to the tweet.

New York officials say car sinking in Niagara River ‘seems like a deliberate act’

A bystander told Gadget Clock Digital that the rescue operation was not going too far from the lake.