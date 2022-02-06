World

Coast Guard conducts ‘mass rescue’ of stranded snowmobilers after ice breaks on Lake Erie

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Coast Guard conducts ‘mass rescue’ of stranded snowmobilers after ice breaks on Lake Erie
Written by admin
Coast Guard conducts ‘mass rescue’ of stranded snowmobilers after ice breaks on Lake Erie

Coast Guard conducts ‘mass rescue’ of stranded snowmobilers after ice breaks on Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon that it was conducting a “mass rescue” of 20 people on Lake Erie after an iceberg broke off while people were on their way to a snowmobile.

In a tweet, the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes said rescue operations were under way on the island of Kataoba in Ohio, Erie Lake, and noted that a Good Samaritan with an airboat was assisting in the rescue operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon it was conducting an operation "Mass rescue" Operation 20 people on Lake Erie after the ice float broke while people were snowboarding.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon that it was conducting a “mass rescue” of 20 people on Lake Erie after an ice floe broke while people were snowboarding.
(@ JEmersonYoung1)

The U.S. Coast Guard is also using an airboat and helicopter to assist in the rescue operation, according to the tweet.

New York officials say car sinking in Niagara River ‘seems like a deliberate act’

A bystander told Gadget Clock Digital that the rescue operation was not going too far from the lake.

#Coast #Guard #conducts #mass #rescue #stranded #snowmobilers #ice #breaks #Lake #Erie

READ Also  Staten Island's Animal Care Center of NYC seeking homes for pets amid overcrowding, worker shortage

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment