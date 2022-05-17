World

Coast Guard in North Carolina rescues dog that fell overboard in Pamlico Sound

2 days ago
A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a lacking dog off the coast of North Carolina on Saturday, officers stated.

The crew was conducting a regulation enforcement mission in the world after receiving a name from a ship lacking their dog, Myla, overboard at Pamlico Sound, the U.S. Coast Guard station Hatters Inlet stated in a Fb put up Sunday.

Shortly after the report arrived, the crew members noticed the motion in calm waters and realized that it was swimming in direction of the Myla boat. The crew travels to Milera and picks her up on the ship.

Minutes after receiving the call, the crew spotted dog Myla, the Coast Guard said.

(US Coast Guard Station Hatters Inlet)

The crew inspected the drained dog earlier than reuniting with its homeowners to verify he was not injured with “VIP therapy”, the Coastguard stated.

Myla was not injured and the crew gave her away "VIP treatment" Until they can reunite the puppy with its owners, officials say.

(US Coast Guard Station Hatters Inlet)

“We wish to congratulate Miley for being woman and a tremendous dog swimmer!” Dr. station put up.

