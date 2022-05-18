Coast Guard repatriates 55 Cubans found at sea near Florida, islands



The Coast Guard on Tuesday repatriated 55 Cubans found on a makeshift ship off the coast of Florida, authorities mentioned.

The Cubans had been found throughout a six-day ban over a number of days final week. The primary occurred on Might 9 when an inflated, nation ship was found 14 miles south of the Bahamas at about 2 p.m.

A couple of extra discoveries had been made near Key West, Florida and the Caribbean on Might 12 and 13, the Coast Guard mentioned.

“Crossing the Florida Strait illegally on a rural, momentary ship is extraordinarily harmful and may end up in demise,” mentioned Lt. CMDR. Mark Cobb, a Coast Guard District Seven Enforcement Officer. “Encourage the one you love to maneuver legally, it is secure.”

All the migrants acquired meals, water and first assist whereas on the Coast Guard ship.

Coast Guard personnel are seeing extra Cubans make perilous voyages to the US on momentary ships than previously 12 months.

Since October 1, the crew has banned 1,789 Cubans, up from 838 in FY2021 and all 49 in FY2020.