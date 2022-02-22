Coast Guard rescues shark attack victim near Bahamas



A fisherman bitten by a shark near the Bahamas was pulled safely by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew when his companions tightened a tourniquet around his arm.

Air Station Miami crews picked up the man from a fishing boat near Bimini on Monday afternoon and took him to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was in a stable condition, a company news release said.

Companions of the 51-year-old man aboard the Shearwater fishing boat called the Coast Guard around 12:50 a.m. Monday to say he was bleeding so they placed a tourniquet in his arm.

“This was the best possible outcome for a really horrible situation,” said Shawn Connett, command duty officer for the Coast Guard District Seven. “This person is fortunate that a fellow crew member was able to provide assistance prior to the arrival of the Coast Guard, which allows for a quick evacuation from the ship.”