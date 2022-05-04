Coast Guard stopping record-breaking number of Haitian migrants near Florida’s coast



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The US Coast Guard is trying to reach the Florida coast by boat for more Haitian migrants.

It is a dangerous journey that many do not survive.

Gadget Clock on Monday embedded in one of the Coast Guard’s routine law enforcement flights how the agency was busy at first sight.

From the sky, a flight crew surveyed about 700 miles of open water from Miami to Haiti and Cuba. They are looking for people trying to enter the United States illegally.

“The Coast Guard’s main mission is to search and rescue, so when we get out of here, that’s our main concern,” said Lieutenant Katrina Prout, the flight’s air commander. “Even though these people are from a different country, we are all still people at the end of the day, and we are concerned about their safety and lives at sea.”

Within about 30 minutes of Monday’s flight, the crew found a Haitian boat, about 75 miles southeast of Key Largo.

“Right now, we’re used to this drill,” Prout said. “We will get a call from a cutter [Coast Guard boat] Or a good Sam who saw someone here. ”

If passengers have problems, the flight crew may place a raft and life jacket before their boat reaches them. They can also throw away food and water.

“When the cutters arrive at the scene, they will take all the migrants on their ship and interview all the people, to see if there is any credible expression of fear from their own country,” Prout said. “Perhaps they will be sent back to Haiti or their country of origin.”

The route from the Bahamas to South Florida has been tried by Haitians for decades, but it has been the busiest coast guard since 2004.

The Coast Guard picked up 63 Haitians on Monday morning. On Friday, they stopped 102 people. On Wednesday, they picked up 64.

Immigrants crossed the Rio Grande and drowned trying to reach us

“I think there’s a misconception that if anyone can go to the country, they’re here, but that’s not true,” Prout said. “We’re not just letting people come into the country, and at the risk of your life on this journey, you’re risking everything and at the end of the day, you’ll probably be banned and sent back to your country.”

Monday’s stop brings the total number of Coast Guard personnel for the fiscal year to 3,897, starting October 1st. The Coast Guard banned 1,527 Haitians in fiscal year 2021.

US Coast Guard spokeswoman Nicole Groll said: “We’re seeing more people than ever before when the epidemic was in full swing.”

Groll says most Haitian boats are rustic, assembled basic materials that can only float.

“People go into these without a life jacket, radar, sometimes there’s not even a motor,” Groll said.

Ten Cuban migrants have been rescued from a sinking ship off the coast of Florida

The Coast Guard is conducting more patrols in the Caribbean, but with the hurricane season approaching, officials hope migrants will avoid sailing.

“We’re here in the United States to tell family members not to encourage illegal immigration,” Grol said. “It’s not just safe, and depending on the situation your family members are in, they may be paying a smuggler, and a smuggler doesn’t care about your loved ones; they care about their money.”

The Coast Guard has stopped searching Florida for ‘human trafficking’ boat passengers; More than 30 people are feared dead

At least 175 Haitians are suspected to have died trying to reach the United States this year, and that number is only from boats that the Coast Guard has reported missing or sunk.