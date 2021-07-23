COD Mobile launches new ASM10 Legendary skin ahead of Season 6

COD Mobile did not forget to launch the last lucky draw of Season 5, which came out today. At the beginning of the season, the ASM10 was one of the weapons that had received a range buff, making the already powerful weapon a killer at every range.Players might find the ADS speed of the ASM10 unsettling after using fast weapons like Fennec and QXR all season long. However, the satisfaction of using a three-shot assault rifle is immense once players have learnt the recoil pattern and gotten into the flow of pre-firing. In a lobby dominated by AS VAL, QXR and Fennec, there is no way they will win head-to-head challenges without pre-firing and holding power positions. Therefore, ASM10 would not be the best choice of weapon for players who like to play aggressively in COD Mobile. ASM10 Abyssal Agent is the newest Legendary assualt rifle in COD Mobile COD Mobile released a lucky draw earlier today, launching the second Legendary skin for the ASM10. The first was the ASM10 Bunker Buster that came out way back in 2020, when the three-shot assault meta had first gotten ground in COD Mobile. The Hydroshock Draw came out today, launching the ASM10 Abyssal Agent Legendary blueprint. Players can purchase the draw in exchange for COD points, which are available at the store. Below are all the items players can purchase from this draw:Avater – SearavenAxe – Waterproof.50 GS – WaterproofEmote – Drone AssistDesperado – WaterproofCargo Truck – WaterproofKRM-262 – WaterproofEpic operator skin – Firebreak SearavenASM10 Abyssal Agent Free-to-play players might not appreciate the paid skins all that much but the ASM10 Abyssal Agent is a reactive skin. They will notice a change in the weapon in the form of three kill combos. The first change comes in at two kills, followed by four and six kills. Therefore, Search and Destroy regulars need not worry about not being able to unlock the final reactive form in low kill games. Watch the gameplay for the new Legendary ASM10 below. Also Read- COD Mobile teases Zombie mode return with sketchy telecast video 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply