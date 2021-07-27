COD Mobile officially announces Season 6 – The Heat: Battle Pass contents, New Maps and everything you need to know

COD Mobile has officially announced Season 6 which will be called “The Heat”. After tons of speculation and leaks, the season has officially been announced and COD Mobile’s Activision has confirmed a lot of the new content that is coming in Season 6. Here are highlights of some of the content players will see next season.Free Battle Pass tiers New weapons to grind for (Image via Activision)In the free Battle Pass tiers, players will unlock the new Swarm Scorestreak, available at tier 14. A new rapid-fire MX9 functional weapon at Tier 21 and weapons camos like the AK-47 – Epiphany.Premium Battle Pass tiersFour operator skins are available. They are Price – The Captain, Domino – Revolutionary, Rosa – Double Agent and a Soap skin. Some exclusive weapon blueprints like the ICR-1 – Blood Money and MX9 – Stone Serpent will also be available. Pleayers will be able to unlock emotes, backpacks, charms, calling cards, and more with the premium Battle Pass.New maps in multiplayerSlums: This Black Ops 2 map is now on COD Mobile and will be added to the multiplayer map rotation with a playlist for Season 6.Stacks: This Modern Warfare 2019 map joins other Gunfight maps for some 3v3 or 2v2 action. New mode: Undead Siege, new Clan Wars season and Ranked Season in COD Mobile Season 6Zombies return with Undead Siege Undead Siege will bring back zombies to COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty)The new Undead Siege mode in Battle Royale will bring zombies back to COD Mobile. Players can unlock exclusive rewards by grinding this event.Players need to survive five days and five nights, where the days will be spent collecting items and building and nights will bring the zombie waves that players need to survive through.New Ranked SeriesA new ranked series will commence with the launch of the new season and players can unlock exclusive rank rewards by climbing the tiers from Rookie to Legendary.New Clan Wars season Announcing Season 6: The HeatPrepare to relocate with new maps, operators, weapons, and more!🆕 New season is deploying in #CODMobile on 7/30 UTC! pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/MVBR6ZwxHA— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 27, 2021The first of the Clan Wars has ended and players will now be taking part in the second season of the fight between COD Mobile clans. A Firebreak skin and an RUS-79u weapon blueprint are going to be the main attractions in the store.Also Read: Will COD Mobile’s Undead Siege mode change the game for good? 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply