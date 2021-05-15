How To Topup Free Fire Diamonds From Codashop Cheap Diamond 100% Bonus Codashop

Are you also going to Topup Free Fire Diamonds from Codashop, then please read this article till the last time. Codashop India is the best choice of Indian Server Players for top-up diamonds topup. Through the Codashop Com India site, you can do a Free Fire Topup in five minutes. Diamonds are wont to purchase multiple in-game items in Garena Free Fire. Apart from in-game top-ups, players also can buy diamonds from websites like Codashop.

If you topup the first time from Codashop India, you will get to see something free in the Vault Tab of your Free Fire Account on Codashop. This is an offer for you from Codashop India that you should redeem. Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire and are wont to purchase various items within the battle royale sensation on Codashop. However, these diamonds aren’t available for free of charge, and players need to spend money from their own pockets to accumulate them.

Apart from in-game top-ups, players also can buy diamonds from websites like Codashop. this text provides a step-by-step guide on the way to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop.

How can players top-up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in India?

Codashop is one of the foremost trusted top-up websites that give players a spread of in-game currencies, including Free Fire diamonds.

How To Topup Free Fire Diamonds From Codashop

If you also want to Topup Free Fire Diamonds through Codashop, then follow the following steps:

1. Enter Your Free Fire Player ID on Codashop

Here fill in the same Free Fire Player ID in which you are going to Topup Free Fire Diamonds Codashop.

2. Select Diamonds Recharge Plan on Codashop

Here you will see a total of 7 Offers or Diamonds Topup Plan, select one of them.

50 Diamonds – Price Rs. 50

100 Diamonds – Rs. 100

310 Diamonds – Rs 240

520 Diamonds – Rs. 400

1060 Diamonds – Rs. 800

2180 Diamonds – Rs. 1600

5600 Diamonds – Rs. 4000

3. Select Payment on Codashop

Which one you pay for Diamonds Topup with Payment Method, tap on it:

Pay By Paytm Pay By UPI Pay By Netbanking Use Other Payment Method

4. Buy Diamonds on Codashop

As soon as you complete all the above three steps, click on the Buy button to TopupDiamonds.

5. Optional

If you want to receive the Receipt of the Free Fire Diamonds order in your email, enter your email address.

You can also buy free fire diamonds from game kharido.