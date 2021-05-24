CodeMiko accepts to having a “slight” crush on Sykkuno

The next article appears to be like again on the time VTuber CodeMiko admitted to having a crush on fellow Twitch streamer Thomas “Sykkuno.”

Again in December 2020, “The Techncian,” the one who controls the digital streamer CodeMiko, was requested whether or not she is going to ever make enjoyable of Sykkuno throughout her reside streams. CodeMiko is understood for her hilarious jabs on fellow content material creators and has collaborated with Sykkuno prior to now for a number of streams.

The Technician revealed that each she and CodeMiko have a “crush” on Sykkuno. The VTuber known as Sykkuno “excellent” and mentioned that there’s nothing destructive to discuss him.

CodeMiko admits to having a crush on Sykkuno

Through the reside stream, The Technician was requested whether or not she is going to ever “say sh*t” about Sykkuno. The streamer appeared reluctant to reply the query, however finally admitted to having a crush on Sykkuno:

“I imply Sykkuno is type of like, the factor is I’ve a little crush on Sykkuno.”

CodeMiko and her little crush on Sykkuno 🥺 (a little context to the video: Codemiko is kinda identified for her humorous jabs at greater streamers, so that they had been asking if she would ever speak shit about Sykkuno) pic.twitter.com/YDnEdl3GAw — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) December 22, 2020

The Technician was then requested whether or not it was CodeMiko who had a crush on Sykkuno, or simply her. She replied:

“Each, like, we each have a slight crush on Sykkuno so it’s not like we will say something. Bah. There may be actually nothing unhealthy about Sykkuno, he’s simply excellent.”

The VTuber successfully confirmed that she likes Sykkuno. Each content material creators usually collaborate for reside streams and have developed a shut friendship in latest months. In February 2021, CodeMiko successfully bullied Sykkuno into accepting the truth that “ladies had been into him.” The general dialog left Sykkuno blushing, and it may be seen within the video under. For extra details about the incident, the next article will be learn.

The 2 have engaged in some heartwarming conversations in latest months. For instance, CodeMiko revealed in a reside stream that Sykkuno had texted her after she was banned on Twitch for 14 days on nineteenth January, 2021. Initially, rumors had swirled that CodeMiko was banned for utilizing the phrase “simp” throughout a reside stream.

Guys, I did not get a suspension as a result of I used to be discussing harassment, however for by chance leaking somebody’s electronic mail that contained a first and final identify. It was an overlook on my half. Though it was an accident, it was nonetheless my mistake. — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 23, 2021

Nevertheless, the streamer later revealed that she was banned for mistakenly leaking non-public details about a fellow streamer.

Regardless, Sykkuno and CodeMiko have grown shut in latest months, one thing that’s evident from their latest interactions.

