Cody Ramsey leads St George Illawarra Dragons to win over New Zealand Warriors





The Warriors clearly had a plan to assault down the best flank and put their noses in entrance earlier than the break with a four-pointer that was virtually a carbon copy of their first strive. Johnson’s excessive ball into the nook was problematic for the Dragons’ defence, who spilled the ball into Vailea to rating his second for a 14-12 halftime lead.

The Warriors started the second half as they ended the primary. A sweeping transfer that started with Johnson and unfold down the best flank uncovered holes within the Dragons’ defensive position, creating area for Watene-Zelezniak to cross over within the nook with an acrobatic end to lengthen their lead by one other 4 factors.

Nevertheless, in a match that had little in the way in which of momentum, it wouldn’t be lengthy earlier than the Dragons hit again. Debutant Michael Molo barged his approach over from metres out to rating between the posts to make it 18-18. After a Ramsey linebreak from deep in his half put the Dragons inside placing vary, the fullback set-up Lomax for his second of the afternoon to make it a four-point lead.

Lomax prolonged their lead by one other two factors when he slotted a late penalty for knowledgeable foul from Walsh, who was lucky to end the match on the sector after being spared the sin-bin however that let-off couldn’t spark a late struggle again. The Dragons held on for his or her fifth win of the season.