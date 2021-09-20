Cody Rigsby Net Worth (2021): Income, Salary, Career, Bio

Cody Rigsby is a renowned American Dancer, Fitness Instructor, Social Media Personality and Entrepreneur. He is known as a fitness instructor.

Apart from fitness instructor, he is also known for his social media presence. up 850K people Follow him on Instagram. On the contrary, he has more than 150K Viewers on Tiktok. In total, more than one million people follow him on social media.

how rich is cody rigsby

What is Cody Rigsby Net Worth? It is estimated that Cody Rigsby has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Some sources also estimate that his net worth is more than $4 million. However, popular sources indicate that his net worth is around $4 million.

net worth $4 million Name cody rigsby Country United States of america Ages 34 years Income $300K+ (per year) last update 2021

cody rigsby net worth growth

Since Cody Rigsby comes from a very middle-class family, it was hard for him to succeed in comparison to the rich kids. With your due hard work and dedication. He has managed to succeed. Thus, his net worth has also increased in the recent years.

Take a look at his estimated net worth for the last five years.

net worth in 2021 $4 million net worth in 2020 $3.5 million net worth in 2019 $2 million net worth in 2018 $1.5 million net worth in 2017 $0.8 million

income source

Moving on to his income source, most of his source of income comes from his profession as a fitness instructor and fitness expert at Peloton. It is said that he earns approx. $700 per square in the peloton.

Apart from this, he also earns money from brand deals and sponsorships.

early life

Cody Rigsby was born in 1987 in California. Talking about his birthday, he was on 8 June i.e. Monday. Meanwhile, there’s Cody Rigsby 34 years Currently out of date.

Information about his father is still unknown. while his mother’s name Cindy Rigsby. He shared in an interview that growing up, and his mother alone took care of him.

As mentioned earlier, he was born and raised in a middle-class family. He has been fond of dancing since childhood.

Considering her education, she has completed her primary education in a private school in Northern California. Soon after his school graduation, he moved to New York to attend the Broadway Dance Center to pursue his passion.

Due to his talent and exceptional skills, he has been successful in getting a scholarship.

motivational career

After learning professional dance from Broadway Dance Center, she began her career as a professional dancer. She has performed as a dancer in many music videos till now. Also, she has worked with many big stars as professional dancers, such as Katy Perryhandjob keep the bullhandjob Nicki Minaj, e.t.c.

However, he quickly realized that he was not making enough. Therefore, he pursued a fitness instructor, as they have already realized how important fitness care is to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Later, Cody began working for Peloton, a New York-based equipment and media company.

Peloton’s main products are Internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills. Since then, he has been working as a fitness instructor for Peloton.

In addition, he is also playing the role of Peloton Cycling Director.

physical data

The height of Cody Rigsby is about 5 feet 11 inches and her weight is around 175 pounds. His body mass index results in 24.4 m/kg2. As per his BMI score, he is leading a healthy lifestyle.

As a fitness instructor, he is well aware of the importance of exercise and a healthy diet to lead a healthy life. Thus, he follows a healthy diet and visits the gym regularly.

He is blessed with black hair and a pair of brown eyes. Plus, a size 11 shoe fits their feet well.

Cody Rigsby. About this

net worth $4 million Name cody rigsby Ages 34 years Height 5 feet 11 inches weight 175 pounds profession fitness instructor Date of birth 8 June 1987 birth place North Carolina the nationality American Income $300K+ (per year) Husband not married

cody rigsby net worth

As of 2021, Cody Rigsby’s net worth is estimated to be over $4 million.

Also, looking at his net worth, it is easy to guess that he is earning more than an estimated $300K per year. Most of his income comes from his profession, fitness instruction and fitness specialist at Peloton.

It cannot be denied that he also earns a good amount from brand deals, sponsorships etc.

don’t miss

related